Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rwanda begins vaccinating against Ebola

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kigali
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 22:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 22:38 IST
Rwanda begins vaccinating against Ebola
Image Credit: Twitter(@WHOAFRO)

Rwanda on Sunday started a voluntary Ebola vaccination program at its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in a bid to prevent the spread of the deadly virus from its neighbor. All countries in high-risk areas, even if not hit by Ebola, had been advised by the WHO to use a new vaccine developed by US group Johnson & Johnson, the country's health minister, Diane Gashumba, told journalists.

The idea was "to protect those with high chances of getting in contact with people living in areas where Ebola has been reported to be active", she said. The vaccine, Ad26-ZEBOV-GP, is an experimental drug produced by US pharmaceuticals giant, Johnson & Johnson. It was used for the first time in mid- November in Goma in DR Congo, on the other side of the border.

So far, there have no confirmed cases of Ebola in Rwanda. The epicenter of the outbreak in DR Congo, which has killed more than 2,200 people since August 2018, is located 350 kilometers (217 miles) north of Goma, in the Beni-Butembo region.

That region sits on the DR Congo border with Uganda. More than 250,000 people in DR Congo have already been vaccinated using another product, rVSV-ZEBOV, made by US drug company, Merck Shape and Dohme.

People working in the health sector, at border crossings, police officers, and business executives who frequently travel between the two countries are being given priority in the vaccination campaign. But all residents in the border districts can ask to be vaccinated if they wish.

The first volunteers expressed relief at the measure. "We lived in a life of worry because of what was going on in DR Congo," Joel Ntwari Murihe, one of the first Rwandans to be vaccinated, told AFP.

"It caused a lot of border disruptions as we were restricted to buying or selling with DR Congo residents who live in Goma. "The vaccine is an assurance to the safety for our lives and our children's lives." The head of DR Congo's anti-Ebola efforts, Jean-Jacques Muyembe, and the WHO's representative in Rwanda, Kasonde Mwinga, were present at the campaign launch.

In August, Rwanda briefly closed its border with DR Congo and ordered its citizens not to visit the country when the first Ebola cases were recorded in Goma. The city, which is the regional capital of the Congolese province of North Kivu, sits on the border with Rwanda.

The border has since been reopened, but strict medical checks are being enforced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru sees protest against NRC, Citizenship Amendment Bill

Activists, retired teachers and others protested against the National Register of Citizens NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Bill here on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, an activist Sudha said This protest is against the Citizenship Amendment Bill...

Will commit suicide: Muzaffarnagar rape, acid attack survivor demands justice

A woman, who accused four men of attacking her with acid, on Sunday threatened to end her life if justice is not served. The 35-year-old woman alleged that four men namely Aarif, Shahnawaz, Sharif and one more person entered her home in Sha...

UPDATE 1-Saudi shooter believed to have acted alone in U.S. Navy base rampage - FBI

Investigators believe a Saudi Air Force lieutenant acted alone on Friday when he killed three people and wounded eight at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida before being fatally shot by police, the FBI said on Sunday. Rachel Rojas, spec...

Ahead of next House hearing, Trump accuses Democrats of 'changing' impeachment guidelines

Ahead of the next impeachment hearing by the House Judiciary Committee slated to kick off on Monday, US President Donald Trump on Sunday accused the Democrats of changing the impeachment guidelines as the facts are not on their side. Less t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019