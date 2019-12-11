Kerala govt clears pain and palliative care policy for 2019-20

The Kerala government on Wednesday cleared the current year's pain and palliative care policy. The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave nod to the policy with an aim to ensure high quality, community-centric palliative care with the support of individuals and the society.

Kerala was the first state in the country to unveil a pain and palliative care policy. The state government is envisaging improvement of the healthcare system to meet the demands in the area of palliative care service, an official release said here.

It also has plans to expand the scope by utilising the services of private hospitals, NGOs and other social organisations. The supply of adequate amount of medicines and healthcare equipment would be ensured and medical colleges in the state would be made centres of excellence in regard of palliative care, the release added..

