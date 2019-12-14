Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over-prescription of antibiotics puts children in poor countries at risk, says Lancet study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 13:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 13:31 IST
Over-prescription of antibiotics puts children in poor countries at risk, says Lancet study

Children in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) are receiving an average of 25 antibiotic prescriptions during their first five years of life -- an amount so excessive that it could harm their ability to fight pathogens, and also increase antibiotic resistance worldwide, according to a study. Earlier studies have revealed that antimicrobial resistance is responsible for thousands of deaths each year globally, and unless urgently addressed, it may cause more than 10 million people to die every year by 2050.

The researchers, including those from Harvard University in the US, said one major factor contributing to this global health crisis is the excessive use of antibiotics worldwide. They said while detailed information about antibiotic use in high-income countries is available, little is known regarding the consumption and exposure of these drugs among children in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Citing an example, they said, in the African country of Tanzania, more than 90 per cent of children who visit a health care facility receive an antibiotic, although only in about a fifth of these cases treatment was actually required. In the first-of-its-kind study, published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases, the researchers looked at the total antibiotic prescription given for children under the age of five in eight LMICs -- including Nepal, Namibia, Kenya, and Haiti.

"What is unique about this study is that it provides a much more comprehensive picture of pediatric antibiotic exposure in LMICs than what has been reported previously. It combines both household data on where and when children are brought for care with data from direct observations of health care workers caring for sick children," said Jessica Cohen, study co-author and an associate professor at Harvard University. Their study revealed that, on average, children in these countries received 25 antibiotic prescriptions through age five.

According to the researchers, this is a "remarkable" estimate, given that two antibiotic prescriptions per year is considered excessive in many high-income settings. The results showed that, on average, antibiotics were administered in nearly four out of every five cases for children with a respiratory illness, in 50 per cent of cases for children with diarrhea, and in 28 per cent for children with malaria.

However, the researchers said this number varied between countries. While a child in Senegal received approximately one antibiotic prescription per year in the first five years of life, a child in Uganda was prescribed up to 12, they added.

Citing a prior study for comparison, they said, children under five in Europe receive less than one antibiotic prescription per year on average. "This number is still high given that the vast majority of infections in this age group are of viral origin," said Valerie D'Acremont, a study co-author from the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute in Switzerland.

The scientists cautioned that excess antibiotic use can destroys the natural gut flora -- essential to fighting pathogens -- in children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-SAfrica's Boucher warns England: 'Beware a wounded buffalo'

New South Africa head coach Mark Boucher is confident he can turn around the fortunes of the countrys ailing test team and has warned England they will not roll over in the upcoming four-test series starting on Boxing Day.South Africa have ...

JK: Doda Administration issues public advisory on snowfall

As the entire Jammu and Kashmir has been receiving continuous spell of snowfall, the district administration of Doda on Sunday issued an advisory and has suggested people not to wander near avalanche-prone areas. The people of Doda and Kish...

Kohli, Rohit can break my record: Brian Lara

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara has named two Indian top guns who can break his record of 400 runs in the single innings of a Test match. Attacking players are the ones who are best suited to break a record. Players like Virat Kohli w...

UPDATE 1-Strong earthquake strikes Philippines, no tsunami risk seen

A powerful earthquake struck near the southern Philippines city of Davao on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there was no threat of a tsunami.The magnitude 6.8 quake was centred 61 km 38 miles southwest of Davao on the southern ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019