Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-UK bans e-cigarette ads on Instagram, other social media

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 17:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 17:13 IST
UPDATE 2-UK bans e-cigarette ads on Instagram, other social media
Image Credit: Pixabay

Companies including British American Tobacco (BAT) will be barred from promoting e-cigarettes on Instagram and other social media sites as a result of a ruling by the UK's advertising watchdog on Wednesday. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) investigated Instagram posts from BAT e-cigarette brand Vype, as well as rivals Ama Vape, Attitude Vapes, and Global Vaping Group.

Complaints from health groups had argued the posts were likely to appeal to people below 18 years of age. The ASA ruled that BAT's posts breached online advertising rules including the use of celebrities such as British singer Lily Allen.

Its ruling means BAT and the three other firms must immediately stop using Instagram to promote e-cigarettes in the UK, stop using influencers and remove any posts that breach UK advertising rules. In complaints filed by lobby groups Action on Smoking and Health, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and Stopping Tobacco Organizations and Products, the companies were also accused of using models who appeared to be under 25, which is prohibited in the UK.

Tobacco companies have been investing millions of dollars in their e-cigarette businesses as sales of traditional cigarettes decline in developed economies. But a spate of vaping-related deaths and illnesses and high teen addiction to e-cigarettes have raised concerns over the safety of these devices.

In the United States, 52 deaths and nearly 2,500 lung illnesses have been associated with vaping. Simon Cleverly, BAT's group head of corporate affairs, said the company would abide by ASA's decision, remove the relevant posts and amend its Instagram account.

The companies are allowed to provide factual product information such as the name, content, and price of their e-cigarettes on their own websites. "This is a major step forward in stopping the tobacco industry from promoting its new addictive products to children and teenagers," said Anna Gilmore, director of the Tobacco Control Research Group at the University of Bath.

"But given that cigarette sales are falling and tobacco companies are desperate to recruit young people into using these new products, ongoing vigilance is essential," she said. BAT, the maker of Dunhill cigarettes, reported vaping products revenue of 189 million pounds for the first half of this year, up from 118 million a year earlier.

"While this is a mild negative for BAT's UK revenue stream from vape products in the UK, it's immaterial to the bottom line," Liberum analyst Nico von Stackelberg said in a note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

JNU to conduct exams through different modes

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU has announced to conduct examinations in different modes and will be taking it through home assignments, quizzes, term papers, presentations, sessional examinations etc. The decision has been taken following ...

Second US-India 2+2 dialogue begins

The second India-US 22 dialogue began on Wednesday at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department here, during which the two countries are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues. US Secretary of ...

Last rites of Dr Lagoo to be with state honours

The last rites of veteran actor Dr Shriram Lagoo will be conducted here on Friday with state honours, an official said. Lagoo, 92, passed away at his residence here due to age-related complications on Tuesday. The government has directed P...

Thousands in Poland protest against latest judicial reforms

Thousands gathered in cities across Poland on Wednesday to protest against a proposal by the ruling nationalists that would allow for judges to be fired if they question the legitimacy of the governments judicial reforms. Polands ruling Law...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019