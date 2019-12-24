Health News Roundup: Apps may help kids learn ABCs and 123s; Phillippines, 11 dead, 300 treated after drinking coconut wine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Apps may help kids learn ABCs and 123s

Interactive educational apps may be able to help young children master early academic skills like math and reading, a research review suggests. The analysis of results from previous studies found that normally-developing kids who use interactive educational apps may be better at recognizing and writing numbers and letters. But this didn't appear to hold true for passive screen time, and it also doesn't suggest kids should have unlimited access to smartphones and tablets, the study team notes in Pediatrics.

Eleven dead, 300 treated after drinking coconut wine in Philippines

At least 11 people have been killed and more than 300 treated in hospital after drinking coconut wine in the Philippines, including some who were celebrating at a Christmas party, health and local authorities said on Monday. The poisoning occurred in Laguna and Quezon, two provinces south of Manila, and all had consumed lambanog, a drink popular in provinces and consumed widely during holidays and celebrations.

Unmarried Chinese woman sues hospital over refusal to freeze eggs

An unmarried Chinese woman filed a suit against a hospital on Monday for rejecting her request to undergo a medical procedure to freeze her eggs due to her marital status, in China's first legal challenge of a woman fighting for her reproductive rights. According to China's laws on human assisted reproduction, only married couples can use such health services, and they must be able to prove their marital status by showing a marriage license.

Ram Dass, psychedelic drug pioneer, dies at home aged 88

Ram Dass, who in the 1960s joined Timothy Leary in promoting psychedelic drugs as the path to inner enlightenment before undergoing a spiritual rebirth he spelled out in the influential book "Be Here Now," died at home on Sunday. He was 88 years old. "With tender hearts we share that Ram Dass (born Richard Alpert) died peacefully at home in Maui on December 22, 2019, surrounded by loved ones," according to his official Instagram account.

NMC Health shares rebound as it promises independent review of books

NMC Health shares leaped about a third in value on Monday, recouping some of their recent losses after the healthcare group said it would launch an independent review of its finances following criticism by short-selling firm Muddy Waters. NMC, the largest private healthcare provider in the United Arab Emirates, said the review would be undertaken by an unidentified accounting firm and overseen by a committee of independent NMC non-executive directors.

Italian right-to-die activist acquitted of assisting suicide

A Milan court on Monday acquitted right-to-die activist Marco Cappato of aiding suicide, following a landmark constitutional court ruling which breached Italy's traditional rejection of helping suffering people to die. Marco Cappato, a member of Italy's small Radical party, accompanied a 40-year-old blind and tetraplegic Italian former disc jockey, Fabiano Antoniani, better known as DJ Fabo, to take his own life at a Swiss clinic in 2017.

FDA approves Intra-Cellullar's schizophrenia drug, shares soar 85%

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc said on Monday its lead drug to treat schizophrenia in adults has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, sending its shares soaring 85%. The company said it will price the drug, Caplyta, closer to its launch.

Roche dives deeper into gene therapy with $1.15 billion Sarepta licensing deal

Roche Holding AG made its second major gene therapy deal in a year on Monday, spending $1.15 billion to obtain the rights to Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's investigational drug to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) outside the United States. The Swiss drugmaker closed a $4.3 billion deal to acquire Sparks Therapeutics this month, underscoring the growing appetite among large drugmakers for gene therapies.

Eisai Inc announces U.S. approval for insomnia drug

Japan-based drugmaker Eisai Co's U.S. subsidiary announced on Sunday that it had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its insomnia treatment in adult patients. The agency approved the drug, Dayvigo, in doses of 5 mg and 10 mg based on two late-stage studies testing the drug in patients with insomnia versus placebo for up to one month and six months, the drugmaker's U.S. subsidiary said.

Allergan's acute migraine treatment wins U.S. FDA approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it had approved Allergan Plc's drug for relieving migraine headaches after their onset. The drug, Ubrelvy, is the first oral version of a new class of drugs called calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) inhibitors to win the FDA's approval for treating the neurological disease. (http://bit.ly/2QeY1b7)

