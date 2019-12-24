Dr. Vardhan congratulates graduates at Convocation of Examinations Board

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare presided over the 20th Convocation of National Board of Examinations, here today in the presence of Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State (HFW). Congratulating the pass outs and medal winners, he stated that: "On this day which marks a milestone in your professional and personal journeys, I urge you to uphold the values of honesty, integrity, accountability, sincerity, truth, and probity in your lives as these form the foundations of a shining path. Your journey has just begun, and it should be your endeavor to not just become a professional doctor but a 'good doctor'," he stated. It is important to show empathy with the patients and treat them with respect and dignity, he said. He added that the graduates shall contribute to strengthening the healthcare sector in the country. Dr. Harsh Vardhan along with Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey conferred gold medals to 71 students.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Harsh Vardhan stated that under the visionary leadership of our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, the government is committed to providing assured affordable quality healthcare service to all, even in inaccessible and difficult to reach areas through a large healthcare resource pool. Enumerating the advances made in medical infrastructure, he stated that the numbers of AIIMS have now increased to 21 and work is also progressing on setting up 157 Medical Colleges mainly in the aspirational districts of the country to ensure that people here are provided superior health services. There have been far-reaching reforms in the area of medical education, he added. The number of undergraduate and post-graduate seats have been substantially increased, he said.

Highlighting the need for more qualified and specialist doctors in rural areas, Sh. Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare urged the young graduates to serve in district hospitals. "Under Ayushman Bharat scheme, even the poor and needy can avail of quality tertiary care health facilities through PMJAY", he stated. While the focus is towards preventive, promotive and positive health, under its twin pillar of comprehensive primary healthcare through the Health & Wellness Centers (HWCs).

National Board of Examinations (NBE) is an autonomous organization of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, set up to conduct high level and uniform standard Post Graduate and Post-Doctoral examinations in the field of Modern Medicine and Allied Sciences. NBE awards Diplomate of National Board qualifications to Doctors who have completed and have qualified the three years DNB course and Fellowships to Doctors who have completed and have qualified the two years DNB course in respective medical specialties. NBE conducts 82 DNB broad specialties, super specialties and fellowship programs in sub-specialties across the country and conducts examination for it twice in a year.

Ms. Preeti Sudan, Secretary, Health & Family Welfare; Dr.Prathap C. Reddy, Founder & Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group; Dr.Abhijat Seth, President, National Board of Examinations along with other officials were also present during the ceremony.

(With Inputs from PIB)

