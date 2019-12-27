Left Menu
Development News Edition

How can one say if a brain is awake?

Scientists commonly use multiple electroencephalograms or EEG tests to determine the brain consciousness level but now a research team, using rats, has been able to demonstrate that the EEG doesn't always track with being awake.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 12:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 11:38 IST
How can one say if a brain is awake?
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Scientists commonly use multiple electroencephalograms or EEG tests to determine the brain consciousness level but now a research team, using rats, has been able to demonstrate that the EEG doesn't always track with being awake. The study by a Michigan Medicine team raised questions about what awareness entails.

Dinesh Pal who is an assistant professor of Anesthesiology at the U-M Medical school said: "EEG doesn't necessarily correlate with behaviour. We are raising more questions and asking that people are more cautious when interpreting EEG data." Under anaesthesia, an EEG reveals a kind of unconsciousness signature: diminished brain connections; sluggish waves which are also correlated with profound sleep, vegetative state, and coma; and less complex or less time-consuming change in brain function.

Pal and his team wanted to look at the results of these measures when a brain was awakened in anaesthesia based on data from a 2018 study. To do so, they examined a brain area called the medial prefrontal cortex which was shown to play a role in the focus, auto-processing and synchronization of perception. The team used a drug that imitated neurotransmitter acetylcholine production in that part of the brain to induce some of the rats to walk about despite their continued anesthesiology. The rats were not treated with the same medication in the back of the brain. There was anaesthesia in the brain for both types of rats but only one group was "awakened."

Then, "we took the EEG data and looked at those factors that have been considered correlates of wakefulness. We figured if the animals were waking up, even while still exposed to anaesthesia, then these factors should also come back up. However, despite wakeful behaviour, the EEGs were the same in the moving rats and the non-moving anaesthetized rats," said Pal. What does this mean for the EEG's ability to reflect consciousness?

"The study does support the possibility that certain EEG features might not always accurately capture the level of consciousness in surgical patients," said senior author George A. Mashour, M.D., Ph.D., chair of the U-M Department of Anesthesiology. However, "EEG likely does have value in helping us understand if patients are unconscious. For example, a suppressed EEG would suggest a very high probability of unconsciousness during general anaesthesia. However, using high anaesthetic doses to suppress the EEG might have other consequences, like low blood pressure, that we want to avoid. So, we will have to continue to be judicious in assessing the many indices available, including pharmacologic dosing guidelines, brain activity, and cardiovascular activity."

Pal noted that there is physiological precedent for an EEG mismatching behaviour. For instance, the brain of someone in REM sleep is almost identical to an awake brain. "No monitor is perfect, but the current monitors we use for the brain are good and do their job most of the time. However, our data suggest there are exceptions."

Their research posed interesting questions about the representation in the brain of consciousness, said Pal. "These measures do have value and we have to do more studies. Maybe they are associated with awareness and what we call the content of consciousness. With rats, we don't know we can't ask them." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • PhD

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Revolutionaries mentioned as 'terrorists' in MP-based university question paper; irks students

Revolutionaries were termed as terrorists in the question paper for a post-graduation examination in Gwalior-based Jiwaji University, drawing ire of students who saw it as an insult of freedom fighters. Students of the third semester of MA ...

Physical activity in recommended amounts is linked to lowering cancer risks

An analysis of nine studies conducted with 7,50,000 adults finds that the amounts of physical activity during leisure time are linked to a lower risk of seven cancers. Of the seven cancers stated in the study, several cancer types have a do...

How can one say if a brain is awake?

Scientists commonly use multiple electroencephalograms or EEG tests to determine the brain consciousness level but now a research team, using rats, has been able to demonstrate that the EEG doesnt always track with being awake. The study by...

Illicit opioid users at higher mortality risk due to various causes, reveals study

People hooked on to illicit opioids are not only at the risk of dying from a drug overdose but also face increased chances of death from communicable and non-communicable diseases, injuries and suicide. Suicide related mortality was eight t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019