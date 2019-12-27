Left Menu
Development News Edition

Illicit opioid users at higher mortality risk due to various causes, reveals study

People hooked on to illicit opioids are not only at the risk of dying from a drug overdose but also face increased chances of death from communicable and non-communicable diseases, injuries and suicide.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 12:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 12:05 IST
Illicit opioid users at higher mortality risk due to various causes, reveals study
Overdose is not the only risk factor associated with this family of drugs. Image Credit: ANI

People hooked on to illicit opioids are not only at the risk of dying from a drug overdose but also face increased chances of death from communicable and non-communicable diseases, injuries and suicide. Suicide related mortality was eight times higher among opioid abusers as against general populations. The rate of unintentional injury was increased sevenfold, while intrapersonal violence, in spite of being quite infrequent, went up by 9 times.

"People might be surprised that although overdose was the most common cause of death, it's far from the only cause of death that people using opioids outside a prescription experience at excessive rates," Sarah Larney, the lead author of the study told CNN. Larney who is a senior research fellow at the University of New South Wales' National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre in Australia further said: "Smoking-related illnesses such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases are common. Trauma is another major factor. People are exposed to car accidents, assaults and other causes of injuries at greater than usual rates, and suicide is also much more common than in the broader population."

"It's really clear that although overdose prevention is critical, we also need to look at the range of poor outcomes that people are experiencing, and work to reduce other causes of excess mortality such as suicide, chronic diseases and infectious diseases." This research was a systematic review and meta-analysis of 124 studies carried out previously, with a few dating back to 2009. Data pertaining to illegal opioid usage was collected and analyzed for 28 different countries and was compared against the general population of similar sex and age group.

The findings showed that men had a higher likelihood of dying from opioid consumption as against women. Liver related deaths were more prevalent in the male population while women were found to be at a higher risk of excess mortality from AIDS. Also, older individuals were more vulnerable than younger ones. Expressing her concern over AIDS-related mortality, Larney added: "Another surprise is that we didn't see any evidence that deaths due to AIDS are reducing over time in this population. In the other population groups living with HIV, deaths due to AIDS are decreasing due to better treatments, and better access to treatments among marginalized populations".

"People who inject drugs are the only group where we don't see this. People who inject opioids and other drugs who are living with HIV still have very limited access to care, and as a result, are dying of treatable chronic disease." While being quite exhaustive, the study wasn't devoid of limitations. For instance, there were variations in the manner the cause of death was defined. Also, the study majorly focuses n high-income countries, so it's not clear at this moment that its findings would apply to low and middle-income nations.

As expected, poisoning was the biggest cause of death among illicit opioid users, responsible for 31.5 percent of the deaths. Noncommunicable and communicable diseases accounted for 24.1 and 19.7 percent, respectively. Trauma led to 18.1 percent of the deaths. As a solution, Larney expressed told CNN: "To me the most important message to take from this study is that we need to think beyond the drug. People using opioids are people first and foremost, and have complex health and social needs."

"Making sure people have access to essential medicines to treat HIV and hepatitis C; encouraging smoking cessation through access to nicotine replacement therapies; and ensuring access to nutritious food and safe shelter would all go towards reducing the death toll in this population." Presently, around 130 people die in USA alone each day from opioid overdose, which is put into the category of "death of despair", which also includes suicides, liver disease, and drug overdose. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Revolutionaries mentioned as 'terrorists' in MP-based university question paper; irks students

Revolutionaries were termed as terrorists in the question paper for a post-graduation examination in Gwalior-based Jiwaji University, drawing ire of students who saw it as an insult of freedom fighters. Students of the third semester of MA ...

Physical activity in recommended amounts is linked to lowering cancer risks

An analysis of nine studies conducted with 7,50,000 adults finds that the amounts of physical activity during leisure time are linked to a lower risk of seven cancers. Of the seven cancers stated in the study, several cancer types have a do...

How can one say if a brain is awake?

Scientists commonly use multiple electroencephalograms or EEG tests to determine the brain consciousness level but now a research team, using rats, has been able to demonstrate that the EEG doesnt always track with being awake. The study by...

Illicit opioid users at higher mortality risk due to various causes, reveals study

People hooked on to illicit opioids are not only at the risk of dying from a drug overdose but also face increased chances of death from communicable and non-communicable diseases, injuries and suicide. Suicide related mortality was eight t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019