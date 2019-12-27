Senior officials, doctors looking into deaths of newborns at Kota hospital: Gehlot

Taking cognizance into the deaths of newborns at a hospital in Kota, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked senior officials and doctors to look into the matter. "We have sent senior officials and doctors. We are looking into the matter," said Ashok Gehlot here on Friday.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights directed District Collector Kota and Secretary, Health Education Department to conduct a high-level enquiry and apprise Commission about its report at earliest. As many as 10 newborns have died in 48 hours at a maternal and child hospital in Kota raising alarm for authorities and State government.

According to the hospital official, 77 deaths have taken place until now in the month of December (ANI)

