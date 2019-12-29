AP: Scholarships worth Rs 2 crore distributed among 1,300 students

The American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) on Sunday distributed scholarships worth Rs 2 crore among 1,300 students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana here. Speaking on the occasion, former judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court G Bhavani Prasad said the students, who are pursuing professional degree courses like engineering and medicine, have been selected for the scholarships.

He said many Telugu NRIs, who had settled in the US, started the APTA during 2008. APTA Executive Chairman Nataraj Elluri said the fund for the scholarship has been raised by the members of the association to encourage those students who are in need of financial support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.