Six hospital personnel, including two doctors, of Alwar hospital suspended: Official
The Rajasthan government on Wednesday suspended two doctors, three nursing staff and a ward boy and terminated the services of a contractual staffer, a day after a child died in a fire that broke out in the newborn care unit of Alwar hospital. Two doctors, unit in-charge Mahesh Sharma and Kirpal Singh, who was on duty when the fire broke out, were suspended, said Medical and Health Department
Director K K Sharma. Besides the two doctors, three nursing staffers and one ward boy too were suspended on the basis of a preliminary enquiry report, he added.
An electrician, who was on contractual appointment in the hospital, too was terminated. An infant girl received critical burns in the fire incident at Geetanand Government Hospital, Alwar on Tuesday.
She succumbed to the injuries during treatment at J K Lon hospital in Jaipur on Wednesday. PTI SDA RAX
