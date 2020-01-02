Delhi AIIMS' Prof Suresh Chandra Sharma appointed chairman of National Medical Commission

The head of Delhi AIIMS' ENT head-neck surgery department, Professor Suresh Chandra Sharma, was on Thursday appointed as the chairman of the National Medical Commission (NMC), according to a Personnel Ministry order. The NMC has been mandated with framing policies for regulating medical institutions and medical professionals in the country.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Sharma for a period of three years or till the age of 70 years, it said. Besides him, Rakesh Kumar Vats, the Secretary-General in the Board of Governors of the Medical Council of India, has been appointed as secretary of the commission for a similar term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

