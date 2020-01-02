Left Menu
Govt appoints AIIMS' Prof Suresh Chandra Sharma as chairman of National Medical Commission

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Thursday appointed Suresh Chandra Sharma as the chairman of National Medical Commission (NMC).

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 02-01-2020 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 19:41 IST
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Thursday appointed Suresh Chandra Sharma as the chairman of National Medical Commission (NMC).

Sharma is the professor and head of ENT head-neck surgery department at AIIMS in New Delhi.

In August last year, the Parliament passed NMC Bill to create National Medical Commission in place of Medical Council of India. (ANI)

