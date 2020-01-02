Govt appoints AIIMS' Prof Suresh Chandra Sharma as chairman of National Medical Commission
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Thursday appointed Suresh Chandra Sharma as the chairman of National Medical Commission (NMC).
Sharma is the professor and head of ENT head-neck surgery department at AIIMS in New Delhi.
In August last year, the Parliament passed NMC Bill to create National Medical Commission in place of Medical Council of India. (ANI)
