Do's and don'ts for patients with cardiac problems during winter
With the cold conditions continue to grip the northern states, people with heart ailments are more prone to complications if precautions are not taken by them, says Dr Manoj Kumar, a heart disease expert. Talking to ANI, Dr Kumar said: "Definitely the winter and low-temperature are not good for the patients who are having underlying coronary artery diseases. They have a high incidence of an acute coronary syndrome, that means heart attack and unstable angina, which are common in the winter season."
A higher dose of medication during winter is suggested by Dr Kumar for the patients who are hypertensive and who are taking BP-lowering medications. Patients having arrhythmia problems like rhythm disorder, atrial fibrillation also have a higher incidence of the problems, feels Dr Kumar, who works with a city-based hospital.
The caring measures suggested by the doctor for the patients with slow heart-pumping include avoid smoking and consumption of alcohol, control the intake of fat-rich food items, which is more of a tendency during winter. Keeping a count on your blood pressure is a must. (ANI)
