Young developing cardiovascular diseases due to poor life

Young people are also developing cardiovascular diseases due to stress, addiction and poor lifestyle, eminent cardiologist C N Manjunath on rued Saturday. There was a time when children used to bring parents for the treatment of heart diseases but today parents, particularly in India, are bringing their children in the age group of 20 to 40, for the treatment of various cardio vascular diseases, he told the Indian Science Congress here.

Manjunath, Director of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said loneliness and job losses, vulnerable economy and life style also caused heart related ailments among the young lot. He also blamed screen addiction besides addiction to alcohol, narcotic drugs and smoking for rising cases of cardiac problems.

The screen addiction is a mental disorder as alluded by the World Health Organisation. Addiction to the screen, whether computer or a mobile phone, is one of the important reasons for loneliness, Dr Manjunath said. Today people are forgetting how to lead a simple life.

Simple life management is you should be polite in authority, simple in wealth, and should be silent in anger, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.