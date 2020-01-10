Left Menu
Development News Edition

15 cm piece of arrow removed from 12-year-old Assam archer, stable after surgery

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 19:40 IST
15 cm piece of arrow removed from 12-year-old Assam archer, stable after surgery

Shivangini Gohain, the 12-year-old Assam archer who was injured when an arrow shot accidentally during a training session pierced her collarbone, underwent a surgery on Friday and a 15-cm part of the metal rod was removed from her body. A senior doctor at the AIIMS trauma centre said Gohain, who had been brought here from Dibrugarh in Assam on Thursday night, was stable after the "complex surgery".

The arrow had pierced her collarbone and damaged part of the neck, vertebra and the left lung. Gohain after the surgery has now been shifted to the ICU for observation. Dr Deepak Gupta, professor of neurosurgery at AIIMS who led the team which operated upon the girl said medical evaluation with CT scan and angiography showed that the arrow was stuck in the cervical spine vertebrae in close relation to spinal cord and major vessels.

The arrow, he explained, was touching the vertebral artery which supplies blood to the brain stem. About 15 cm of the arrow was removed during the surgery which lasted around four hours. "Around 0.5 cm of the arrow was in front of the spinal cord. It was a challenging case considering the age of the child. The aluminium carbon alloy arrow had penetrated through neck from the right side, grazed the vertebral artery on right side, went through vertebral body and intervertebral disc to the opposite side up to the left lung," Dr Gupta explained.

Gohain, who was airlifted from Assam and brought to the AIIMS Trauma Centre around 8 pm on Thursday after an attempt to remove the arrow at a hospital in Assam failed. She was training at the Dakha Devi Rasiwasia College at Chabua on Wednesday when the incident took place. Dakha Devi Rasiwasia College serves as an extension centre under the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centre in Guwahati.

According to the state's archery association, she was training unsupervised and the mishap was a result of negligence by the local coach and officials. Pulin Das, a joint secretary of Assam Archery Association and executive member of the state Olympic association, said the school girl from the Deodhai village, about three kilometres from Chabua, was injured as the trainees were practising without any coach and other officials.

"There is a SAI contractual coach, Marcy, and he has left for the Khelo India Games in Guwahati. He didn't instruct the trainees to stop the camp for some time nor did the college principal, who acted as administrator of the extension centre, looked after the practice," Das told PTI over phone on Friday. The extension centre has 11 trainees, six boys and five girls, and they were training under SAI contractual coach A C Marcy from Nagaland, who is in Guwahati for the Khelo India Youth Games.

Das said Gohain was struck by an arrow shot by boys doing practice. The arrow remained stuck for more more than a day before she was airlifted to New Delhi on Thursday night. Gohain's father Brinchi Gohain was outside the practice area. With no official of the college and SAI coming for help, she was taken to Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh, 33 km from Chabua.

"I was told that she had a very tough time as the arrow remained stuck for more than a day. She is a strong-willed girl and she fought. Her father must be a daily wage labourer and he was distraught also," Das said. The SAI said that it will bear all the expenses of her treatment.

The Assam Archery Association has contributed Rs 20,000 towards her treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Huge rival rallies on final day before Taiwan votes

Taipei, Jan 10 AFP Taiwans presidential rivals held massive rallies Friday night in a final push to convince voters on the eve of a closely watched election that looks set to infuriate China and send ripples far beyond its borders. Some 19 ...

Distressed over involvement of JNU students in violence as pointed out in Delhi Police's preliminary probe: HRD Min Nishank.

Distressed over involvement of JNU students in violence as pointed out in Delhi Polices preliminary probe HRD Min Nishank....

WRAPUP 3-U.S. job growth slows in December, but labor market tightening

U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in December, but the pace of hiring likely remains sufficient to keep the longest economic expansion in history on track despite a deepening downturn in a manufacturing sector stung by trade dispute...

TCS gets Supreme Court's stay on NCLAT order reinstating Mistry as director

Indias largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Friday said the Supreme Court has stayed the NCLAT order that directed the reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry as a director of the company. Earlier this month, TCS had filed an app...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020