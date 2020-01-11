Health News Roundup: disparity in breast cancer detection; Slovakia reports outbreak of H5N8 bird flu and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Lack of insurance may explain much of disparity in breast cancer detection

Lack of insurance may be a major cause of delayed breast cancer detection in racial and ethnic minority women in the U.S., a new study suggests. In an analysis of data from nearly 200,000 women, researchers found that racial and ethnic minority women are more often diagnosed at a later stage of the disease than white women, and that lack of insurance was a major contributing factor, according to the study published in JAMA Oncology.

Slovakia reports outbreak of H5N8 bird flu: OIE

Slovakia has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus among backyard poultry in the western part of the country, the first such outbreak in nearly three years, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday. The virus infected three out of a flock of 22 poultry birds in Nitra, the Paris-based OIE said, citing a report from Slovakia's agriculture ministry.

Idorsia pairs with Neurocrine in potential $400 million epilepsy drug deal

Swiss biotech group Idorsia on Friday lifted the lid off a 2019 deal for its investigational epilepsy medicine, revealing the pact that is potentially worth more than $400 million is with U.S.-based Neurocrine Biosciences. Last year, Idorsia got a $5 million payment for a licensing option for ACT-709478 but kept Neurocrine's identity a secret.

FDA approves Blueprint's stomach cancer therapy priced at $32,000 per month

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Blueprint Medicines Corp's oral therapy to treat a rare form of cancer that affects the stomach and small intestine, the agency said on Thursday. The FDA's decision makes the therapy, Ayvakit, the first treatment for a small subset of patients with a mutation of cancer called gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST).

African swine fever spreads near the German border: OIE

Poland recorded 55 outbreaks of African swine fever in wild boar near the German border last month, the world animal health body said on Thursday, in a sign the deadly virus is spreading near one of the European Union's biggest pork exporters. A report posted on the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) website showed that the disease, which has devastated herds in the world's top pork producer China, had now been found in a village less than 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from Germany.

WHO says new virus may have caused China pneumonia outbreak

A cluster of more than 50 pneumonia cases in China's central city of Wuhan may be due to a newly emerging member of the family of viruses that caused the deadly SARS and MERS outbreaks, World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday. While the United Nations health agency said it needed more comprehensive information to confirm precisely the type of pathogen causing the infections, it said a new coronavirus was a possibility.

Prenatal air pollution exposure tied to childhood blood sugar

Kids who are exposed to air pollution in the womb may have higher blood sugar levels during childhood than kids without this exposure, according to a study that suggests particle pollution could be an environmental risk factor for diabetes. Researchers focused on so-called PM 2.5, a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter that can include dust, dirt, soot, and smoke. This type of air pollution, also known as fine particulate matter, has been previously been linked to lung damage as well as an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 57, cases of illness to 2,602

U.S. health officials on Thursday reported 2 more deaths from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping, taking the total death toll to 57. As of Jan. 7, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 41 new cases from the illness associated with use of e-cigarettes, or vaping products. The number of people hospitalized now stands at 2,602.

Infant deaths, poor conditions at Indian hospital spark uproar

In a dimly lit shanty in northwestern India, Padma Rawal sobs inconsolably as she recalls losing her 5-month-old infant, and recounts the hospital ordeal she endured last month. Her infant, Tejash, is one of more than 100 children who have died at a government hospital in Kota in the state of Rajasthan since early December.

Germany concerned about swine fever cases in nearby Poland

Germany's government said on Friday it is concerned about the spread of the pig disease African swine fever (ASF) in wild boars in Poland close to the German border. Poland recorded 55 outbreaks of ASF in wild boars in December, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday. The disease was found only 30 kilometres (20 miles) from Germany, one of Europe's major pork exporters.

