Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN health agency head underscores importance of investing in public health

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote that the list of challenges is a response to the concern that leaders are not committing sufficient resources to health, and are putting “lives, livelihoods, and economies in jeopardy”.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 07:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 07:58 IST
UN health agency head underscores importance of investing in public health
The WHO identified 13 priorities for the decade, covering a wide range of issues affecting people across the planet. Image Credit: Flickr

The head of the UN health agency, WHO has set out his urgent global health challenges for the next ten years – designated the "Decade of Action" by the UN General Assembly" – and underscored the importance of investing in public health, in a statement released on Monday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote that the list of challenges is a response to the concern that leaders are not committing sufficient resources to health, and are putting "lives, livelihoods, and economies in jeopardy".

Comparing health concerns with peace and security, Mr. Ghebreyesus pointed out that many countries are willing to invest in protection against terrorist attacks, but not to allocate money to halting the spread of a virus, even though a pandemic may be far more deadly, and more economically damaging.

From climate to conflict: 13 challenges for the 2020s

The WHO identified 13 priorities for the decade, covering a wide range of issues affecting people across the planet. The climate crisis, for example, is also a health crisis, exacerbating malnutrition and fuelling the spread of infectious diseases such as malaria.

In addition, air pollution kills seven million people every year. The agency is developing policy options to enable governments to prevent or reduce the health risks of air pollution.

People in rich countries live, on average, some 18 years longer than those in poorer countries. And, within countries, there is a big health discrepancy between the haves and have-nots. WHO will work to address inequality, providing guidance to countries on ways to make health care fairer.

The agency recommends that countries spend one percent of their gross domestic product on primary health care, to give more people access to the quality essential services they need, close to where they live.

Other WHO priorities include expanding access to medicines, stopping infectious diseases, and protecting people from dangerous products. The full list of priorities can be found here.

'Health security'

Because of the widespread impact that health issues have on development, Mr. Ghebreyesus said that health security should not be a matter for ministries of health alone, and called for more funding to address gaps in health systems, and support for the most vulnerable countries. "There are no shortcuts to a healthier world', he said. "2030 is fast approaching, and we must hold our leaders accountable for their commitments".

By the start of the next decade, nations of the world have pledged to reach the ambitious set of goals, at the core of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

Princes William, Harry dismiss 'false' report alleging reason for royal split

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Price ties Dryden on Habs' all-time shutout list

Jordan Weal scored early, Ryan Poehling scored late, and Carey Price made 31 saves for his 46th career shutout as the Montreal Canadiens cooled off the visiting Calgary Flames with a 2-0 victory on Monday night. The Canadiens were the aggre...

California governor's 'homelessness tour' seeks money, solutions to crisis on streets

Californias governor began a week-long homelessness tour on Monday seeking 750 million to address growing numbers of people living on the streets, stopping first in a rural community to show his states problems extend beyond the big cities ...

Panarin's 5 points lead Rangers past Islanders

Artemi Panarin scored twice in the third period and collected three assists as the New York Rangers beat the visiting New York Islanders 6-2 Monday in the first meeting of the season between the rivals. After helping the Rangers get a 3-1 l...

Pacers extend 76ers' troubles on road

Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 points in his return from a sore back and strep throat as the Indiana Pacers posted a 101-95 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday in Indianapolis. T.J. Warren also tallied 21 points and Domantas Sabonis co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020