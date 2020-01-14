Left Menu
Inspired by Indian-American, a non-profit established to bring awareness about pain caused by cancer

  PTI
  • |
  Washington DC
  • |
  14-01-2020
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 16:31 IST
Inspired by a young Indian-American mother who succumbed to cancer in 2016, her parents have founded a non-profit body to bring awareness about the pain for those suffering from killer diseases like cancer. Diagnosed of terminal kidney cancer in 2015, Neha Ganju Tanna, a Kashmiri Pandit, died of cancer at the age of 33 in October 2016, leaving behind her three-year-old daughter.

Her parents have set up 'Holding Hands Foundation', a non-profit organisation, inspired by Neha, an engineer by profession. The mission of the organisation is named NEHA “Never Endure Hurt Alone”.

"No parent should go through such tragedy but Neha, the fighter refused to let her diagnosis define her," Deepak Ganju said last week on the occasion of the release of the book of his late daughter. During her illness, unknown to her family she had started penning notes for her daughter, born in 2013, sharing her views on life, family, spirituality and her own personal journey.

After her death, her family stumbled on these memoirs and decided to publish it in the form of a book. The book, "Body betrayed beauty- A young mother’s journey with Cancer" was released in the US last week.

"This book, a compilation of her writing, is her legacy and an eternal message of courage in the times of adversity. She wanted to celebrate the memories by dancing and laughing. As she writes in the book- 'Do not know how long I have and I do not care but the show must go on'," Ganju said. "If there is one thing, we can learn from Neha's life it is- Never leave anyone alone in their times of sorrow and pain. He appealed to the audience to support the foundation with an open heart," said Chad Shaykher, a well-known cardiologist spoke about his personal experience of being Neha’s 'Doctor on speed-dial', taught him much about life and purpose.

