Left Menu
Development News Edition

55 million children in Europe suffer violence each year: UN health agency

And despite the magnitude of this figure, “it is well established that incidents of interpersonal violence are widely underreported”, according to the World Health Organization’s European Region office.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 06:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 06:59 IST
55 million children in Europe suffer violence each year: UN health agency
“The cost of violence against children adds up”, WHO maintained, highlighting that an estimated $581 billion is spent annually on treating victims. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Each year, at least 55 million children in Europe suffer some form of physical, sexual, emotional or psychological violence, the UN health agency (WHO) said on Tuesday.

And despite the magnitude of this figure, "it is well established that incidents of interpersonal violence are widely underreported", according to the World Health Organization's European Region office.

Accounting for underreporting, WHO estimates that of the 204 million children under the age of 18 across the region, 9.6 percent experience sexual exploitation, 22.9 percent physical abuse and 29.1 percent emotional harm. Moreover, 700 are murdered every year.

The high cost of violence

"The cost of violence against children adds up", WHO maintained, highlighting that an estimated $581 billion is spent annually on treating victims.

"But the financial cost pales in comparison to the toll on individuals' health", said the agency.

Studies reveal that children who experience violence are at higher risk of mental illness, drug use, alcohol use, and obesity, but also for chronic disease later in life.

"Violence against children is chilling and distressing", said Bente Mikkelson, WHO Europe's Director of the Division of Noncommunicable Diseases and Promoting Health.

"Child trauma has a terrible cost, not only to the children and the adults they become, whose lives it wrecks but to every country's well-being and economy".

Laws to protect, on the rise

Governments are showing an increased appetite to tackle the scourge. Overall, the political will to combat violence against children has risen, with 66 percent of regional countries have prohibited corporal punishment in all settings.

However, passing laws is only part of the solution.

While 83 percent of countries in the region have developed a national action plan to stop child maltreatment, fewer than half are being sufficiently funded.

WHO Europe's INSPIRE package is an evidence-based resource that supports countries committed to preventing and addressing assaults against children by identifying seven successful strategies to reduce levels of violence.

The Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children designates "Pathfinder" nations that have made a formal and public commitment to comprehensive action to end all forms of violence against children.

Ending "abuse, exploitation, trafficking and all forms of violence and torture against children" is also part of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In the European Region, WHO relies on Pathfinder countries for the leadership they bring to regional action for scaling up the prevention of, and response to, violence against children.

WHO Europe and partners are currently reviewing progress and sharing guidance on addressing this hidden social problem at an Estonian-hosted workshop in the capital Tallinn.

Along with technical experts, parliamentarians and policy-makers in health, social affairs, education, and justice the workshop are shared good practices linked to the implementation of WHO's INSPIRE technical package.

"With political will, we can all tackle this", concluded Ms. Mikkelson. "Every sector and part of the community can make a difference in making society safer for children. But we need to speed up".

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump criticizes Apple's encryption stance on Pensacola phones

President Donald Trump lashed out at Apple Inc on Tuesday, castigating the iPhone maker for what he said was its refusal to unlock phones used by criminals while benefiting from government help on trade.Trumps tweet came amid the investigat...

Bruins G Rask leaves game after hit to head

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask sustained an injury early in the first period of Tuesdays game at the Columbus Blue Jackets. Rask was injured 112 into the first period after he was hit in the head by the left glove of Columbus forward ...

Trump ex-adviser Flynn seeks to withdraws guilty plea - court filing

Lawyers for Michael Flynn, U.S. President Donald Trumps former national security adviser, on Tuesday said in a court filing that he would seek to withdraw his guilty plea in former Special Counsel Robert Muellers investigation.Flynn pleaded...

UPDATE 1-Baseball-Red Sox part ways with manager for role in Astros cheating scandal

The Boston Red Sox said on Tuesday they were parting ways with manager Alex Cora in the wake of a sign-stealing scandal involving the Houston Astros, where Cora had been the bench coach, during their World Series-winning 2017 season.The Ast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020