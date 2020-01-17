Canada continues support DR Congo to fight Ebola, Minister Gould says

Canada values its long-standing partnerships in Africa and remains committed to working with African partners to build a more prosperous, sustainable and peaceful world.

The Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, today concluded a four-day visit to the Republic of Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo during which she met with government officials, partners, and civil society to discuss collaboration on humanitarian, health, education, economic security, climate change, and regional security issues.

While in the Republic of Congo, the Minister announced Canadian assistance to provide support to families affected by the floods that have devastated areas of the country.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, Minister Gould announced Canada's continued support to fight Ebola and respond to humanitarian needs. Canada's contribution to Ebola will help control the epidemic and strengthen the health care system in the conflict-affected areas of the country.

Promoting gender equality and peace and security was central to the Minister's visit to the region. Minister Gould met with women's rights activists and survivors of gender-based violence who, because of Canada's assistance, are now receiving health services, psychosocial support, training and access to justice.

On the last day of her visit, the Minister met with Canadian Armed Forces personnel deployed to the UN peacekeeping operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo to discuss Canada's peacekeeping role in the region.

(With Inputs from APO)

