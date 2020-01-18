Left Menu
Development News Edition

China reports 4 more cases in viral pneumonia outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 14:41 IST
China reports 4 more cases in viral pneumonia outbreak
Representative image

Four more cases have been identified in a viral pneumonia outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan that has killed two people and prompted countries as far away as the United States to take precautionary measures. The latest cases bring to 45 the number of people who have contracted the illness, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said Saturday. Five are in serious condition, two died and 15 have been discharged. The others are in stable condition.

The cause of pneumonia has been traced to a new type of coronavirus. Health authorities are keen to avoid a repeat of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, another coronavirus that started in southern China in late 2002 and spread to more than two dozen countries, killing nearly 800 people.

The U.S. announced Friday that it would begin screening passengers at three major airports arriving on flights from Wuhan. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it would deploy 100 people to take the temperatures and ask about symptoms of incoming passengers at the Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York City's Kennedy airports. At least a half-dozen countries in Asia have started screening incoming airline passengers from central China. The list includes Thailand and Japan, which have together reported three cases of the disease in people who had come from Wuhan.

It is an unusually busy travel period as people take trips to and from China around Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 25 this year. Doctors began seeing a new type of viral pneumonia — fever, cough, difficulty breathing — in people who worked at or visited a food market in the suburbs of Wuhan late last month. The city's health commission confirmed a second death this week, a 69-year-old man who fell ill on Dec. 31 and died Wednesday.

Officials have said pneumonia probably spread from animals to people but haven't been able to rule out the possibility of human-to-human transmission, which would enable it to spread much faster. No related cases have been found so far among 763 people who had close contact with those diagnosed with the virus in Wuhan. Of them, 665 have been released and 98 remain under medical observation, the Wuhan health authorities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Cong MLA stages sit-in protest on Assembly complex

A Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh on Saturday staged a sit-in protest on the premises of the Legislative Assembly here against non-fulfilment of promises by the state government, which is headed by his party. Gwalior East MLA Munnalal Goy...

UPDATE 1-Car bomb hits Turkish contractors, police in town outside Somali capital - police

A car bomb targeting a group of Turkish contractors exploded on Saturday in Afgoye, northwest of the Somali capital Mogadishu, police said.There was no immediate word on any fatalities. A speeding suicide car bomb rammed into a place where ...

KTR hardsells Telangana, seeks investments from Thai firms

Telangana Industries minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday asked Thailand companies to consider setting up units in the proposed Furniture Park here. Addressing a trade delegation led by Thailand deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, Rama ...

ED attaches assets worth Rs 5 crore of former UP minister

The Enforcement Directorate ED has attached assets worth Rs 5 crore of Rangnath Mishra, a former UP minister, and his family members in a disproportionate assets case. Investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002PMLA wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020