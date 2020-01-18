Smart cards not mandatory for C'garh integrated health scheme

Families having ration cards can avail treatment under the newly-launched integrated healthcare scheme in Chhattisgarh using any government-issued identity proof, and health smart cards made earlier under a different scheme are no longer mandatory, officials said on Saturday. The Congress-led government had recently launched the Dr Khubchand Baghel Swasthya Sahayata Yojana after merging healthcare schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme, Chief Minister Bal Hriday Suraksha Yojana, Chief Minister Bal Shravan Yojana and National Child Health Program (Chirayu).

"Under Dr Khubchand Baghel Swasthya Sahayata Yojana, presenting any government issued identity proof, including Aadhaar card, along with ration card will be sufficient for treatment. Smart card will not be mandatory for treatment from now onwards," the Bhupesh Baghel government said in a release. The new decision came into force in all empaneled hospitals from Friday, it added.

An e-card will be made for patients after they produce their ration cards along with ID proof, and this will help them avail cashless treatment, the release said. Under this scheme, 56 lakh families having 'priority' and 'antyoday' (categories under BPL-below poverty line) ration cards, along with those covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme, will get free medical facilities of upto Rs 5 lakh per annum.

Other ration card holders will get treatment of upto Rs 50,000 per year, it said..

