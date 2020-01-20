Organs of man declared brain-dead gives new lease of life to 4

A 20-year-old youth's organs gave a new lease of life to four people on Monday, after he was declared brain-dead, health department officials said. Sujay Karmakar, a resident of Kancharapara in North 24 Parganas district, was declared brain-dead on Monday morning following which his family decided to donate his organs, they said.

Karmakar, a second-year student of Kancharapara College, had met with an accident while going to an examination centre in Haringhata on January 7. His heart was transplanted to a male patient admitted at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, while the liver to another patient at a city-based private hospital, a senior official of the department said.

Both his kidneys were transplanted to two patients admitted at the SSKM, he added. Two separate green corridors were set up by Kolkata Traffic Police for smooth and quick transportation of Karmakar's heart and liver..

