Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 01:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 01:03 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. Image Credit: Pxhere

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 42 people in China and infected more than 1,300 globally, most of them in China.

The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. And because it is new, humans have not been able to build an immunity to it. Here is what we know so far:

* As of Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. (1200 GMT) the death toll in China had risen to 42, authorities reported. Some 1,372 people in China had been infected with the virus. * China announced further travel curbs on Saturday. Ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said it was halting inter-city services to and from Beijing from Sunday, while the capital will also stop running inter-province shuttle buses.

* The previously unknown strain is believed to have emerged late last year from illegally traded wildlife at an animal market in Wuhan. * Thailand has reported five cases; Australia has reported four; Singapore, France, Japan, Taiwan and Malaysia three; Vietnam, South Korea, and the United States two apiece; and Nepal one.

* The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that while the outbreak was an emergency for China, it was not yet a global health emergency. * Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

* China says the virus is mutating and can be transmitted through human contact. * Those most affected are older people and those with underlying health conditions.

* Three research teams have begun work on developing potential vaccines, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations said. Scientists hope to be testing the first possible vaccines in three months' time. * Wuhan, a city of 11 million, is under severe travel restrictions, with urban transport shut and outgoing flights suspended.

* China has advised people to avoid crowds and more than 10 cities in the central province of Hubei, where Wuhan is located, have suspended some transport. * Beijing closed tourist access to the Forbidden City and canceled large gatherings, including two Lunar New Year temple fairs, and closed part of the Great Wall.

* Starbucks has closed all shops and suspended delivery services in China's Hubei province for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, following a similar move by McDonald's in five Hubei cities. * Walt Disney Co's Shanghai Disney Resort will be closed from Saturday.

* Hong Kong has declared an emergency and will extend school holiday closures until Feb. 17. The city also canceled all official Lunar New Year celebrations and official visits to mainland China. * China's Haikou city, capital of the southern island province of Hainan, started a 14-day centralized medical observation for tourists from Hubei. Sanya city in the province, a popular vacation destination, has shut all tourist sites.

* Airports around the world have stepped up screening. * Shares and crude prices fell sharply on Friday as investors moved into safe-haven assets amid concerns that the virus could curb travel and hurt economic demand.

* Some experts believe the virus is not as dangerous as the 2002-03 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that killed nearly 800 people, and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), which has killed more than 700 people since 2012. * Each person infected is passing the disease on to between two and three other people on average at current transmission rates, according to two separate scientific analyses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lightning look to continue winning ways against Stars

The Tampa Bay Lightnings nine-day break has come to a close, and coach Jon Cooper said he feels his team survived its toughest test of the season. We knew from Christmas to the All-Star break was going to be a grind for us, Cooper said. We ...

Navy's Comm Jyotin Raina awarded Nao Sena Medal for operational preparedness post Pulwama

Commodore Jyotin Raina of the Indian Navy has been awarded the Nao Sena Medal gallantry for ensuring that the Western Fleet was ready to meet operational tasks within a very rapid time frame post the Pulwama attack in February last year, th...

Defence resumes in key impeachment week; Dems seek witnesses

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial enters a pivotal week as his defense team resumes its case and senators face a critical vote on whether to hear witnesses or proceed directly to a vote that is widely expected to end in his acquitta...

China's cabinet to extend Lunar New Year holidays - state broadcaster

Chinas cabinet announced it will extend the Lunar New Year holidays to Feb. 2, to strengthen the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, state broadcaster CCTV reported early on Monday.The holidays had been due to end on Jan. 30.Scho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020