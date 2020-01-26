Feeling added responsibility, 'Langar Baba' vows to continue feeding poor

Jagdish Lal Ahuja (85), popularly called 'Langar Baba', who served food to poor patients and their attendants for years outside the premiere health institutes in the city feels a sense of added responsibility after being selected for the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of the country. Ahuja, who once raised funds by selling his properties, vowed to continue feeding the poor.

Ahuja has been serving free food every day to poor patients and their attendants outside the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for over two decades and the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for the past six years. "It puts more responsibility on my shoulders now," Ahuja told the media, adding that "he was delighted" to get the recognition.

Ahuja had came to India after the Partition at the age of 12. He started organising 'langar' (community kitchen) in 1980s in parts of the city. Later, he moved his base to the PGIMER in 2001.

A long queue can be seen outside the PGIMER and the GMCH when a van carrying dal, chapatti, rice and other items arrives. Besides food, he also helps poor people with clothes and blankets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.