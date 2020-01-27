Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liberia: National AIDS Commission Chief reveals no. of HIV infected & homosexuals

Liberia: National AIDS Commission Chief reveals no. of HIV infected & homosexuals
Homosexuality is one of the key factors, the Chairperson of the National AIDS Commission said, which is increasing HIV in Liberia. Image Credit: Pixabay

The National AIDS Commission's Chairperson, Theodosia Kolee has disclosed that around 39,000 persons are living with HIV in Liberia.

According to Theodosia Kolee, out of the above given number, 26,000 are women and 14,000 are men and a good number of children. The overall figure gives Liberia a prevalence rate of 2.1.

Theodosia Kolee also revealed that the number of homosexuals in Liberia is 74,634 in the total population and that of this number those infected with HIV are 14,707 persons. She revealed the figures in Monrovia during the weekend.

Homosexuality is one of the key factors, the Chairperson of the National AIDS Commission said, which is increasing HIV in Liberia. "So it is time for us as a country and government to create programs and awareness about the high increase of HIV infection," she continued.

Liberia should ensure that the individuals who are HIV infected should get treatment, she urged. She also emphasized that those who are already on treatment should be encouraged to keep on their drugs to assist them in having a long life span.

While talking on discrimination, she said it is important for Liberia to get a law against discrimination so that atleast 90 percent of the people living with HIV can have justice. She addressed the Liberian public and private institutions to work together to reduce the high rate of HIV across the nation.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit withdrawal deal must be implemented 'with rigor' -EU's Barnier

The European Union will monitor the Northern Ireland elements of Britains Brexit agreement very closely and will not allow London to re-open the deal under the guise of implementation, the EUs chief Brexit negotiator said on Monday.The with...

UPDATE 3-Poland, Israel condemn resurgent anti-Semitism at Auschwitz commemoration

The presidents of Israel and Poland called on Monday for greater efforts to combat anti-Semitism as the world marked 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp amid concerns over a resurgence of anti-Jewish prejudice.More tha...

U.S. stock rally faces major test as China virus spreads

The latest rally in U.S. stocks is facing a serious test, as the SP 500 heads towards its worst loss in months on concerns over how the coronavirus will impact the global economy.So far, the selling has been measured, with most investors co...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's 'public charge' immigration curb

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the go-ahead on Monday for one of President Donald Trumps hardline immigration policies, allowing his administration to implement a rule denying legal permanent residency to certain immigrants deemed likely to re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020