Liberia: National AIDS Commission Chief reveals no. of HIV infected & homosexuals

The National AIDS Commission's Chairperson, Theodosia Kolee has disclosed that around 39,000 persons are living with HIV in Liberia.

According to Theodosia Kolee, out of the above given number, 26,000 are women and 14,000 are men and a good number of children. The overall figure gives Liberia a prevalence rate of 2.1.

Theodosia Kolee also revealed that the number of homosexuals in Liberia is 74,634 in the total population and that of this number those infected with HIV are 14,707 persons. She revealed the figures in Monrovia during the weekend.

Homosexuality is one of the key factors, the Chairperson of the National AIDS Commission said, which is increasing HIV in Liberia. "So it is time for us as a country and government to create programs and awareness about the high increase of HIV infection," she continued.

Liberia should ensure that the individuals who are HIV infected should get treatment, she urged. She also emphasized that those who are already on treatment should be encouraged to keep on their drugs to assist them in having a long life span.

While talking on discrimination, she said it is important for Liberia to get a law against discrimination so that atleast 90 percent of the people living with HIV can have justice. She addressed the Liberian public and private institutions to work together to reduce the high rate of HIV across the nation.

