Innovation Zed and A. Menarini Diagnostics Enter Commercial Agreement for InsulCheck Connect

  • PR Newswire
  • Florence
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 11:30 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 11:30 IST
 Innovation Zed, developer of novel Insulin Pen "InsulCheck Connect" add-on device, and A. Menarini Diagnostics, a leading diagnostics company, today announced a partnership to commercialize the InsulCheck Connect device developed by Innovation Zed.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082781/Innovation_Zed.jpg

"We are very pleased with this announcement," said John Hughes, CEO of Innovation Zed Ltd. "The relationships that A. Menarini Diagnostics has established with patients and healthcare providers in the diabetes community, and their extensive distribution expertise will positively position us to deliver to key international markets."

The innovative InsulCheck Connect device was specifically chosen to integrate within A. Menarini Diagnostics' connected diabetes care platform. According to the agreement, the two companies are forming a long-term partnership where A. Menarini Diagnostics will perform sales, marketing, training, and customer support, providing all necessary technical and clinical information for the correct use of the InsulCheck Connect device in regions around the globe including Europe.

"With this innovative product, healthcare providers and patients will have a powerful tool to take under control the blood glucose levels and prevent diabetes complications," said Fabio Piazzalunga, General Manager and Global Head of A. Menarini Diagnostics. "This agreement is part of our strategy to develop a portfolio of fully integrated innovative products, allowing an enhanced management of diabetes for healthcare providers and an improved quality of life for patients."

Dean Minnock, Director of Business Development and Third-Party Relationships at Innovation Zed Ltd., reaffirmed the comments above. Dean also stated that "A. Menarini Diagnostics has established fantastic relationships with patients and healthcare providers and has extensive distribution expertise to effectively utilize InsulCheck Connect to greatly empower the diabetes community."

In addition, A. Menarini Diagnostics and Innovation Zed, Ltd. are discussing terms to commercialize additional innovative systems to improve the quality of life for patients with diabetes.

About Innovation Zed, Ltd.

Innovation Zed is a medical technology company from Ireland, specializing in connected health solutions that enable a step-up in user engagement, condition management and improved drug adherence for all injectable therapies.

For more information visit www.innovationzed.com or follow us on Twitter: @innovationzed LinkedIn: Innovation Zed, Facebook: Innovation Zed.

About A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l.

A. Menarini Diagnostics, the Human Touch of Technology: more than 35 years dedicated to helping healthcare professionals make safe and sustainable diagnoses, meeting and exceeding the technological needs of Europe's most prominent healthcare professionals, improving and enhancing the quality of life of people with diabetes all over the world.

A. Menarini Diagnostics belongs to the Menarini Pharmaceutical Group which was founded in 1886. Today it's present in 136 countries throughout the world, it counts more than 17,000 employees and has a 2018 turnover of € 3.667 billion. For further information, please visit www.menarinidiagnostics.com.

Media Contact
John Hughes
+353 86 821 1114
jhughes@insulcheck.com

