Inclusive Technology Launch Skyle - the World's First Eye Tracker for iPad Pro

Skyle is the world's first eye tracker for iPad Pro and is perfect for people with complex access and communication needs. Combining two leading learning tools, iPad and Eye Gaze, ensures this is the most flexible AAC device on the market.

Using eye-tracking technology, users can now interact with their iPad Pro using a variety of different iPad Apps, thereby increasing opportunities for access, communication, environmental control and overall independence. 

Communication

Skyle is a brilliant new method of Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC). By using eye tracking, users can now access AAC Apps such Proloquo2Go, GoTalk NOW, and TouchChat, to express themselves. Furthermore, features like the Skyle's anti-reflective coating, protective case with built-in mounting plate, and the lightweight design ensure total flexibility to communicate wherever you go.

Environmental Control

Skyle can serve as a home hub by enabling control over appliances in the home or school. By downloading an environmental control App, such as EnvirON, users can control a range of compatible appliances from your iPad. This can include infra-red products such as TVs and music systems, or mains-controlled lamps, fans, kitchen appliances or door and window openers.

Independence

Skyle goes beyond being just an AAC method because it opens up the power of the Apple App Store, enabling a choice of millions of iOS Apps which now have the option of being accessed independently using only eye gaze. This means that users of Skyle will be able to communicate with friends and family using Social Media tools like Facebook and Twitter, messaging apps like WhatsApp, and make video calls using Apps such as FaceTime and Skype. Skyle also offers the opportunity to watch videos, surf the web, play games and so much more, all by using only the eyes.

Skyle has the potential to revolutionise the way countless individuals interact with the world, by opening up new ways of communicating, and empowering them with increased independence.

Find out more about the Skyle today.

About Inclusive Technology

Inclusive Technology provides the very best in special educational needs. From ground breaking eye gaze, virtual reality and communication technology through to switch access, software and assistive technology, we provide a full range of innovative products to enable students to communicate, learn and play.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1083097/Skyle_iPad_Pro.jpg

Contact:
Sarah Garfield
sarah.garfield@inclusive.co.uk
+44-(0)1457-819790

