2019-nCoV: Goa man hospitalised as precautionary measure

A man has been hospitalized in Goa as a precautionary measure for possible exposure to the novel Coronavirus during his recent visit to China, a senior official said on Tuesday. The man was admitted to the isolation ward of the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with symptoms similar to novel coronavirus, officially called the 2019-nCoV, infection, he added.

"The patient had traveled to China in the recent past and had complained of a sore throat since his return. We admitted him to an isolation ward as a precautionary measure. His samples have been to Pune for further tests," he said.

This is the first such move in the state since the nCoV illness broke out in China, the official added. A task force has been formed in Goa to tackle any possible case of the virus, he said.

Chinese health officials on Tuesday said 106 people have been killed so far due to the virus.

