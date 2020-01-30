Left Menu
Development News Edition

68 Cases of coronavirus confirmed outside of China, UN health chief confirms

The virus has now spread to 15 countries: the cases in UAE mark the first time that a nation in the Eastern Mediterranean Region has been affected.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 07:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 07:53 IST
68 Cases of coronavirus confirmed outside of China, UN health chief confirms
WHO announced that four members of a family from Wuhan, who had traveled to the UAE earlier in January, were hospitalized on 25 and 27 January after testing positive for coronavirus. Image Credit: ANI

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that the coronavirus outbreak has now spread to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The vast majority of cases continue to be declared in China, with more than 6,000 confirmed, 68 of them outside of the country.

'The whole world needs to be on alert now'

WHO announced that four members of a family from Wuhan, who had traveled to the UAE earlier in January, were hospitalized on 25 and 27 January after testing positive for coronavirus. The virus has now spread to 15 countries: the cases in UAE mark the first time that a nation in the Eastern Mediterranean Region has been affected.

The Director-General of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, confirmed on Wednesday that 68 cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed outside of China. While this represents only one percent of the total, the geographic spread is wide, with patients diagnosed in North America, Europe, and Australia, as well as several countries in Southeast Asia.

At a press briefing in Geneva on Wednesday, Michael Ryan, the head of the WHO health emergencies programme, said that "the whole world needs to be on alert now. The whole world needs to take action and be ready for any cases that come from the epicenter of another epicenter that becomes established".

The actions of the Chinese authorities have, he said, helped to slow the international spread of the virus, but it has not been halted: "The continued increase in cases and the evidence of human-to-human transmission outside China are of course most deeply concerning. Although the numbers outside China are still relatively small, they hold the potential for a much larger outbreak".

Over 9,000 suspected cases in China

On Wednesday, WHO announced that 1,239 of the confirmed cases in China are severe, and there have been 132 deaths attributed to the virus so far. There are now 9,239 suspected cases in the country. The WHO risk assessment for China is "very high", whilst the regional and global assessment remains "high".

The WHO's senior leadership, including Mr. Ghebreyesus, met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday to share information on the outbreak and reiterated their commitment to bring it under control.

Containment measures in Wuhan will be improved, said WHO, and public health measures in other Chinese cities and regions are being strengthened. WHO and Chinese authorities pledged to continue sharing data, and China will share biological material with WHO, with the aim of developing effective vaccines and treatments against the new virus strain.WHO to assess global emergency risk on Thursday

On his return from China, Mr. Ghebreyesus welcomed the country's invitation for WHO to assemble and lead an international team of experts to assess the coronavirus outbreak, and support their Chinese counterparts.

The WHO chief announced that the agency's Emergency Committee will meet, for a second time, on Thursday, to decide whether or not the outbreak constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

The previous meeting of the Committee ended on January 23 with a decision not to declare a PHEIC, although members were split on the issue.

UN sends protective clothing to virus-hit China

Meanwhile, the UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, announced on Wednesday that it has shipped 6 metric tons of protective clothing for health workers battling the novel coronavirus in China.

The UNICEF supplies of respiratory masks and protective suits have landed in Shanghai and will be sent to the city of Wuhan, where most of the cases have been found. UNICEF is planning to send more items in the coming days and weeks.

"This coronavirus is spreading at a breakneck speed and it is important to put all the necessary resources into halting it," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. "We may not know enough about the virus's impact on children or how many may be affected – but we do know that close monitoring and prevention are key. Time is not on our side."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenin crashes Barty party as Djokovic, Federer blockbuster looms

Melbourne, Jan 30 AFP Unheralded American Sofia Kenin stunned world number one Ashleigh Barty to end home hopes at the Australian Open on Thursday, as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic prepared for the 50th instalment of their great tennis r...

Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne collaborating with Amazon on animated series 'The Hospital'

Amazon Studios is developing an animated dark comic series The Hospital, to be executive produced by Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolphs banner Animal Pictures. Cirocco Dunlap, who worked as a supervising producer on Lyonnes critically-acclaim...

I will go to Ayodhya to construct Babri Masjid, says Abu Azmi's son

Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, has said that if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will go to Ayodhya then he along with other members of Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government will also go there for constructing Babri Masjid. ...

Lillard's triple-double carries Trail Blazers past Rockets

Damian Lillard recorded 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 125-112 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Lillard made six 3-pointers to ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020