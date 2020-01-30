Left Menu
Development News Edition

S. Korea's Moon urges calm amid protests over coronavirus quarantine sites

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 08:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 08:04 IST
S. Korea's Moon urges calm amid protests over coronavirus quarantine sites
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged residents not to give in to fear as the country prepared to evacuate the first of around 700 citizens from the epicentre of the new coronavirus epidemic in China on Thursday.

The first of up to four planned flights to Wuhan had been due to depart South Korea on Thursday morning, but were delayed for unspecified reasons, Yonhap news agency reported. The flights were still expected to depart by later in the day. "The weapons that will protect us from the new coronavirus are not fear and aversion but trust and cooperation," Moon said in a speech on Thursday, decrying "fake news" as creating excessive anxiety.

Protesters used tractors to block access to facilities earmarked as quarantine centres in the cities of Asan and Jincheon, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Seoul, on Wednesday. The government has proposed to keep the evacuated citizens in isolation at the facilities, usually used as training centres for public servants, for at least two weeks to ensure they do not develop symptoms.

Moon tried to reassure residents, saying the initial evacuees would only be those with no symptoms, and they will be held in isolation. "The government will be taking air-tight steps to ensure the residents of areas where the facilities are do not need to be concerned," he said.

South Korea has reported four cases of the newly identified virus, all of whom arrived after visiting the central Chinese city of Wuhan where the pathogen appeared in humans late last year. The new strain of coronavirus has an incubation of between one and 14 days and can spread before symptoms show, complicating efforts to screen people at international borders.

It has created widespread alarm because it is spreading quickly and there are still important unknowns surrounding it, but it is still too early to know what its death rate will be, because there are likely to be many cases of milder infections going undetected. South Korea said the inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong, North Korea, would be closed until the outbreak eased. North Korea would not allow South Korean officials to enter the office when they arrived on Thursday, Yonhap reported, citing South Korea's unification ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenin crashes Barty party as Djokovic, Federer blockbuster looms

Melbourne, Jan 30 AFP Unheralded American Sofia Kenin stunned world number one Ashleigh Barty to end home hopes at the Australian Open on Thursday, as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic prepared for the 50th instalment of their great tennis r...

Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne collaborating with Amazon on animated series 'The Hospital'

Amazon Studios is developing an animated dark comic series The Hospital, to be executive produced by Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolphs banner Animal Pictures. Cirocco Dunlap, who worked as a supervising producer on Lyonnes critically-acclaim...

I will go to Ayodhya to construct Babri Masjid, says Abu Azmi's son

Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, has said that if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will go to Ayodhya then he along with other members of Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government will also go there for constructing Babri Masjid. ...

Lillard's triple-double carries Trail Blazers past Rockets

Damian Lillard recorded 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 125-112 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Lillard made six 3-pointers to ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020