Philippines confirms first case of new coronavirus - health minister
Philippine health officials have confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in the country. A 38-year-old Chinese woman, who arrived in the country from Wuhan, China, on Jan. 21, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a news conference.
Duque said the patient, confined in a government hospital, is currently asymptomatic.
