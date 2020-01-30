Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-S.Korean officials face eggs, invective over virus quarantine plans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 14:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 14:20 IST
UPDATE 3-S.Korean officials face eggs, invective over virus quarantine plans
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Angry South Koreans volleyed eggs and expletives on Thursday at a minister and officials trying to defuse their ire over plans to quarantine hundreds of citizens set to be flown home from the epicenter of a new virus epidemic in China.

The first of up to four flights planned to evacuate South Koreans from Wuhan had been expected to depart on Thursday morning, but China had only approved one flight, causing a delay until later in the day, South Korea's foreign minister said. South Korea also reported its fifth and sixth confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday, including the first case of a person infected in South Korea. Previous cases only involved people who had traveled to Wuhan.

About 700 South Koreans in Wuhan have registered to be flown out, but protesters in Asan and Jincheon, cities about 80 km (50 miles) south of Seoul, the capital, used tractors on Wednesday to block access to facilities earmarked for quarantine centers. In Asan, demonstrators threw eggs and shouted expletives when Chin Young, the minister of interior and safety, arrived to talk to them on Thursday, prompting police to hold up black umbrellas as a shield.

"If it's so safe why don't you bring them to your home?" one protester shouted at Chin. The minister said he sympathized with the concerns and sought their understanding, saying the facilities were chosen as the only ones large enough to accommodate the evacuees.

"South Korean citizens in Wuhan are suffering... So we need to bring them in as soon as possible, right?" he said. The government wants to isolate evacuees for at least two weeks at the facilities, usually used as training centers for government officials, to rule out any symptoms.

Domestic media broadcast images of protesters grabbing the hair of a health ministry official who visited late on Wednesday, before pushing him and dousing him with water. Ahead of Thursday's flights, President Moon Jae-in called for calm and decried "fake news" for having stirred up excessive anxiety.

"The weapons that will protect us from the new coronavirus are not fear and aversion, but trust and cooperation," he said in a speech in Seoul. A police cyber safety unit was working with telecoms regulators to block or delete false information that could provoke "social confusion," Yonhap news agency said.

PUBLIC BACKLASH "I am a mother of a 3-year-old and a 4-year-old," said Jincheon resident Lee Ji-hyun, who was among a handful of protesters demanding that the quarantine center be located further away from homes and schools.

"I was so worried I sent them to stay with my in-laws." Others said they took children out of kindergarten or sent them to relatives in other cities.

"I don't like my friends who have traveled to Japan or China because they might be carrying the coronavirus," said Song Ji-hoo, a 6-year-old accompanying his mother to the protest. He was sad at not being able to play with his friends, who had all been sent to stay with their grandparents, he added.

In his speech, Moon tried to reassure residents, saying only those free of symptoms would be among the initial evacuees and would be placed in isolation. "The government will be taking air-tight steps to ensure the residents...do not need to be concerned," he added.

The new strain has an incubation time ranging from one to 14 days and can spread before symptoms show, complicating border screening precautions. South Korea will give China emergency aid worth $5 million, from masks to protective suits and glasses, the foreign ministry said.

A liaison office operated across the border in North Korea will be closed until the outbreak eases, South Korea's unification ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Travel from China naturally dropping off in light of coronavirus -U.S. Health Secretary

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Thursday that travel from China has naturally dropped off since the discovery of a new coronavirus, amid airlines canceling flights and the U.S. State Department issuing strict travel warnings, but al...

What do we know about the new coronavirus? Is this like SARS? How dangerous is it?

A new coronavirus that has killed 170 people in China is spreading to other countries, alarming health experts. Here is some of what we know - and dont know - about the virusWHERE DID THE VIRUS COME FROMThe virus is believed to have origina...

Taekwondo-Iran's Zolghadri moves to Bulgaria to pursue Olympic dream

Iranian taekwondo competitor Farzad Zolghadri said on Thursday he intends to represent Bulgaria at this summers Tokyo Olympics, adding his move has nothing to do with politics and is motivated purely by improving his chances of success. Zol...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Irish government backs rescue package for governing body

Irelands government agreed on Thursday to support a financial rescue package for the Football Association of Ireland, including restoration and doubling of its state funding that it said would ensure Irish soccer has a secure future. The FA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020