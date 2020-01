BRIEF-U.S. Announces First Instance Of Person-To-Person Spread Of Coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: * U.S. CDC ANNOUNCES FIRST INSTANCE OF PERSON-TO-PERSON SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES

* U.S. CDC CONFIRMS 6 CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES * U.S. CDC SAYS FIRST CASE OF PERSON-TO-PERSON TRANSMISSION OF CORONAVIRUS IN THE U.S. WAS THE SPOUSE OF AN ILLINOIS PATIENT WHO TRAVELED TO CHINA

* ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH SAYS RISK TO PEOPLE IN ILLINOIS OF CORONAVIRUS IS LOW * U.S. CDC SAYS STILL DOES NOT RECOMMEND USE OF FACE MASKS BY THE PUBLIC TO PREVENT CORONAVIRUS SPREAD - TELEBRIEFING

* U.S. CDC SAYS DOES NOT KNOW WHETHER IT IS POSSIBLE TO DETECT THE NEW CORONAVIRUS BEFORE A PERSON IS SYMPTOMATIC: TELEBRIEFING Source: CDC telebriefing

