Left Menu
Development News Edition

German nurse 'poisoned babies with morphine'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Frankfurtammain
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 00:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 00:46 IST
German nurse 'poisoned babies with morphine'

Frankfurt am Main, Jan 30 (AFP) A nurse in Germany has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning five newborn babies with morphine, officials said Thursday, adding that the infants had survived. The woman was taken into custody on Wednesday after investigators found an oral syringe containing breast milk mixed with morphine in her locker at Ulm University Hospital in southern Germany.

The premature and newborn babies, who were between one day and five weeks old and staying in the same hospital room, suddenly all developed breathing problems "at almost the same time" in the early hours of December 20, said Ulm police chief Bernhard Weber. "Only because of immediate action taken by the staff could the five lives be saved," he told a news conference.

Doctors do not expect the infants to suffer any lasting harm. The nurse taken into custody has yet to be formally charged but faces five counts of attempted manslaughter and grievous bodily harm, Ulm prosecutor Christof Lehr told reporters.

She denies poisoning the babies, he added. Ulm University Hospital initially suspected the infants had caught an infection.

But this was ruled out after urine tests came back negative on January 16, said the hospital's paediatrics chief, doctor Klaus-Michael Debatin. The tests did however show traces of morphine -- although none of them were supposed to receive the heavy painkiller, he added.

Morphine is administered to treat severe pain. In infants, it is also often used to treat withdrawal symptoms in babies born to drug-addicted mothers. A morphine overdose can lead to life-threatening respiratory failure.

The hospital notified the police the following day, on January 17. A search of the lockers of six employees on duty around the time of the incident turned up the syringe "filled with breast milk", said prosecutor Lehr.

Testing "confirmed the terrible suspicion that the syringe contained morphine", he added. It is common for premature and newborn babies who are too weak to drink from a bottle to be fed orally through a syringe.

But the breast milk or formula they are given is never combined with medication, according to the hospital. Prosecutors believe the nurse who was arrested acted with premeditation and "accepted that the babies could die" as a result of her actions, Lehr said.

The woman, only described as "young", has spoken to investigators in the presence of her lawyer but rejects the accusations against her. Her psychological state is currently being evaluated.

"We have to assume that a crime was committed here," Debatin said. The use of morphine is strictly regulated in Germany, he said, pointing out that the drug is stored in "a locked cupboard" and a log is kept of when it is administered and on which patients.

The hospital has however "found some inconsistencies" in the data, Debatin said. Ulm University Hospital said in a statement that "rapid medical intervention" meant the babies' conditions "were stable again within 48 hours and they could breathe on their own again".

The institute's medical director, doctor Udo Kaisers, offered the hospital's "sincere apologies" for the incident and vowed to "work hard" to restore the public's trust. "We can very much understand the worries and fears of the affected parents," he said. "Our employees too are shaken." The incident revived memories of Niels Hoegel, a German nurse jailed for life last year for the murder of 85 patients.

Hoegel, believed to be Germany's most prolific serial killer, murdered patients with lethal injections between 2000 and 2005, before he was caught in the act. He admitted to administering the injections that caused heart failure or circulatory collapse so he could then try to revive patients to impress colleagues.

The drama in Ulm also carried echoes of case in a hospital in the central city of Marburg, where a nurse was found guilty of endangering the lives of three premature baby girls in 2015-2016 by unnecessarily giving them sedatives and anaesthetics. The woman was handed a life term in November 2019.

Prosecutors said she was motivated by a desire to show off her life-saving medical skills. (AFP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China to release winter and spring vegetable reserves to ease supply shortages-Xinhua

China will release winter and spring vegetable reserves in major northern cities to ease supply shortages amid the new coronavirus outbreak, state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.It said the move was announced in a circular publishe...

POLL-Movin' on up: Bloomberg glides past Warren to No.3 in Democratic race

After steadily rising in popularity over the last several weeks, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg appears to have surpassed U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren among registered voters for the 2020 Democratic nomination, according to a...

EXPLAINER-Rapid spread of China coronavirus fuels global alarm

International alarm over the coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China in December is driven by its rapid spread and the fact that infectious disease experts cannot yet know how deadly or contagious it is.Within weeks, the virus has infected...

Senior Republican sees 'completion' of impeachment trial Friday or Saturday

The No. 3 Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Thursday Republicans were prepared to stay through the completion of President Donald Trumps impeachment trial whether late on Friday or on Saturday.Senator John Barrasso told reporters Republ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020