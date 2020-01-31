Left Menu
China has confidence and capability to win the war against coronavirus

  Reuters
  • |
  Beijing
  • |
  31-01-2020
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 04:39 IST
China has confidence and capability to win the war against the new coronavirus, said the country's foreign ministry spokeswoman in responding to the World Health Organization (WHO)'s decision to declare the virus outbreak in China as a global emergency.

Hua Chunying, the ministry spokeswoman, also said that China will continue to work with the WHO and other countries to maintain global and regional public health security.

The epidemic has killed at least 212 and infected more than 8,000 globally as of Jan 30.

