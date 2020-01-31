Left Menu
Kerala student infected with coronavirus shifted to isolation ward in Thrissur Medical College

Student infected with coronavirus in Kerala was on Friday shifted from Thrissur General Hospital to the isolation ward of Thrissur Medical College. Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the patient's condition is stable.

Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Student infected with coronavirus in Kerala was on Friday shifted from Thrissur General Hospital to the isolation ward of Thrissur Medical College. Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the patient's condition is stable. "The patient who had returned from Wuhan (China) and had tested positive for coronavirus is stable. She will be shifted to Thrissur Medical College from Thrissur General Hospital today," said the Health Minister who also held a high-level meeting at Thrissur Medical College earlier in the day.

"Another person has been admitted to Thrissur General Hospital with symptoms of coronavirus. 15 persons are under surveillance in the State. Of these, nine are in isolation wards and the rest are being monitored at home," she added. The Central government has also issued a travel advisory, asking people to refrain from traveling to China.

In addition, the thermal screening facilities, as a precautionary measure, have been extended to 21 airports now, including Gaya, Guwahati, Vizag, Varanasi and Goa. The deadly virus has so far claimed 213 lives in China. (ANI)

