Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala Health Min chairs meeting with officials after coronavirus case detected

Kerala Health Minister K. K. Shailaja on Friday chaired a meeting with the health department officials in Thrissur after a person was tested positive with the novel coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thrissur (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 13:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 13:56 IST
Kerala Health Min chairs meeting with officials after coronavirus case detected
Kerala Health Minister chairs meeting with department officials. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Health Minister K. K. Shailaja on Friday chaired a meeting with the health department officials in Thrissur after a person was tested positive with the novel coronavirus. Earlier in the day, the patient was shifted from Thrissur General Hospital to the isolation ward of Thrissur Medical College. The Health Minister said that the patient's condition is stable.

"The patient who had returned from Wuhan (China) and had tested positive for coronavirus is stable. She will be shifted to Thrissur Medical College from Thrissur General Hospital today," the minister had said earlier. "Another person has been admitted to Thrissur General Hospital with symptoms of coronavirus. 15 persons are under surveillance in the State. Of these, nine are in isolation wards and the rest are being monitored at home," she added.

The central government has also issued a travel advisory, asking people to refrain from travelling to China. In addition, the thermal screening facilities, as a precautionary measure, have been extended to 21 airports now, including Gaya, Guwahati, Vizag, Varanasi, and Goa.

The deadly virus has so far claimed 213 lives in China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Citing private survey, Gehlot says Centre has failed on development front

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has failed on the development front. Citing a polling agency survey, Gehlot tweeted that people are upset due to inflation.A latest survey shows...

Infy to give fresh digital experiences to Australian Open fans

Infosys said on Friday it is using latest technology including artificial intelligence, virtual reality, voice and machine learning to deliver fresh digital experiences to tennis fans and ensuring they never miss a moment of the action of t...

Army sets up quarantine facility in Manesar for 300 students being brought back from coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China.

Army sets up quarantine facility in Manesar for 300 students being brought back from coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China....

(Eds: Adding designation)Union mins Nitin Gadkari, Harsh Vardhan, Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari release 'Delhi Sankalp Patra', party's manifesto for assembly polls.

Eds Adding designationUnion mins Nitin Gadkari, Harsh Vardhan, Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari release Delhi Sankalp Patra, partys manifesto for assembly polls....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020