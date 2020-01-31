Left Menu
Development News Edition

People who do not show symptoms of novel coronavirus may still spread infection, researchers claim

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 14:45 IST
People who do not show symptoms of novel coronavirus may still spread infection, researchers claim

People who do not show any symptoms of being infected by the novel Chinese coronavirus may spread it to others, according to a report published by researchers which, if confirmed, may make it harder to contain the virus that has so far killed 213 individuals, and infected nearly 9,700 others. According to a case report, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, a 33-year-old, otherwise healthy German businessman became ill with a sore throat, chills, and muscle pain on January 24.

On the following day, he developed a fever of about 39 degree Celsius, along with wet coughs, the researchers, including those from the University Hospital LMU Munich in Germany, said. By the evening of the next day, he started feeling better and went back to work on January 27, the report stated.

However, on January 20 and 21, he had attended meetings in Munich, Germany with a Chinese business partner, who had visited Germany between January 19 and 22. According to the report, she had been well with no signs or symptoms of infection during her stay in Germany, but had become ill on her flight back to China, where she tested positive for the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) on January 26.

She informed the company about her illness, and the German businessman was sent to the Division of Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine in Munich for further assessment, the report added. "At presentation, he was afebrile and well. He reported no previous or chronic illnesses and had no history of foreign travel within 14 days before the onset of symptoms," the scientists wrote in the report.

However, samples tested from his respiratory tracts revealed they were positive for the coronavirus. Further assays found that he had a high load of 108 copies of the virus per millilitre in his sputum during the following days, with the last available result on January 29, the report stated.

According to the researchers, three additional employees at the company tested positive for the coronavirus on January 28. All the patients with confirmed 2019-nCoV infection were admitted to a Munich infectious diseases unit for clinical monitoring and isolation with none of the four confirmed patients showing signs of severe clinical illness, the report said.

The researchers believe that the infection may have been transmitted during the incubation period of the index patient, the German businessman, in whom the illness was brief and nonspecific. They cautioned that people who do not show symptoms of infection may also be potential sources of 2019-nCoV, warranting a reassessment of transmission dynamics of the current outbreak.

However, the scientists added that all four patients who were seen in Munich had mild cases, and were hospitalised primarily for public health purposes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Citing private survey, Gehlot says Centre has failed on development front

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has failed on the development front. Citing a polling agency survey, Gehlot tweeted that people are upset due to inflation.A latest survey shows...

Infy to give fresh digital experiences to Australian Open fans

Infosys said on Friday it is using latest technology including artificial intelligence, virtual reality, voice and machine learning to deliver fresh digital experiences to tennis fans and ensuring they never miss a moment of the action of t...

Army sets up quarantine facility in Manesar for 300 students being brought back from coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China.

Army sets up quarantine facility in Manesar for 300 students being brought back from coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China....

(Eds: Adding designation)Union mins Nitin Gadkari, Harsh Vardhan, Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari release 'Delhi Sankalp Patra', party's manifesto for assembly polls.

Eds Adding designationUnion mins Nitin Gadkari, Harsh Vardhan, Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari release Delhi Sankalp Patra, partys manifesto for assembly polls....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020