Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Britain reports first two cases of new coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 15:28 IST
UPDATE 1-Britain reports first two cases of new coronavirus

Two patients from the same family in England have tested positive for coronavirus, the first such cases in Britain, England's chief medical officer said on Friday.

British health officials had previously warned that the United Kingdom was highly likely to have cases of the new type of coronavirus, which first emerged in China's central province of Hubei and has killed 213 people so far. "The patients are receiving specialist National Health Service care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus," England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, said.

"The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread," he added. Whitty said he would not reveal where in England the infection had occurred, to protect patient confidentiality.

On Thursday, Britain raised the perceived risk level to the country from an outbreak of coronavirus in China to moderate from low after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency. A plane carrying 83 British and 27 foreign nationals from Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, is due to arrive in Britain later on Friday with those returning quarantined for 14 days at a National Health Service facility in northwest England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens lower on virus concerns, Amazon supports Nasdaq

The SP 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower on Friday, hit by worries over the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on global growth, while the Nasdaq was supported by strong earnings from Amazon.com Inc.The Dow Jones Industr...

UPDATE 3-Joy and sadness: how the world is reacting on Brexit Day

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union at 2300 GMT on Friday, ending its 47-year membership of the worlds biggest trading bloc.Reactions from leaders in Britain, and from around the world, were a mix of joy, resolve, sadness and resig...

Uber drivers cram in fares in countdown to app's Colombia departure

Like a race car driver, Karen Londono is competing against the clock. She rests just four hours a day, trying to take as many fares as possible driving for Uber before the application is deactivated in Colombia.The company, which has repeat...

SAI gives Rani out-of-turn promotion after winning World Games Athlete of Year award

Indian women hockey team captain Rani Rampal, who has been named the World Games Athlete of the Year, was on Friday handed an out-of-turn promotion by the Sports Authority of India to honour her achievement. Rani, who joined SAI as an assis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020