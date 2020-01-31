Emergency operations centre activated to deal with Coronavirus

The Health Department has activated an emergency operations centre to deal with the global outbreak of the Coronavirus.

"The emergency centre was activated last night and is now currently operational. We are busy building up the staff numbers but from last night, activities have started," said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize as he detailed the country's response to the outbreak on Friday.

This follows the declaration by the World Health Organisation (WHO) of the Coronavirus as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on Thursday. The declaration comes in the wake of 170 people losing their lives to the virus that was first identified in Wuhan City, in the Hubei Province of China.

The WHO first became aware of the respiratory disease of unknown causes on 31 December 2019. On 7 January 2020, a positive pathogen was identified which is known as the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

With 7736 confirmed cases of the virus in China and 83 exportations to other countries, the WHO Emergency Committee held its second meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday to declare the PHEIC and outline efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

Activation of the operations centre on South African shores means that there are dedicated staff working exclusively on the Coronavirus.

In addition to the operations centre, the department announced the following hospitals as centers for isolation and treatment of people infected with Coronavirus:

Polokwane Hospital in Limpopo

Rob Ferreira Hospital in Mpumalanga

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, Steve Biko Hospital and Tembisa Hospitals in Gauteng

Grace Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal

Klerksdorp Hospital in the North West

Kimberly Hospital in the Northern Cape

Pelonomi Hospital in the Free State

Livingstone Hospital in the Eastern Cape

Tygerberg Hospital in the Western Cape

"These centers have been chosen for their ability to isolate, manage, contain and conduct research on suspected or confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

"This by no means suggests that other facilities do not have the ability to manage a suspected case that presents for the first time. It is simply a mechanism to ensure that we can centralize coordination and data collection.

"Every hospital should be able to manage it and then move them on to where we treat them centrally," said the Minister.

Mkhize said the 24-hotline set up at the NICD to field questions from clinicians on the outbreak has also experienced high call volumes - demonstrating a high vigilance among healthcare workers.

"You will understand that when you have a situation of this nature even ordinary flu is treated with suspicion. We actually expect that just out of vigilance the number of people calling will increase. We believe that it is better to always over suspect than under diagnose," he said.

In the past 24 hours, 14 samples were submitted to the National Health Laboratory Services for testing of the Coronavirus - all of which tested negative.

SA beefs up surveillance at ports

Apart from digital thermal screeners, port health officials have also been provided with additional handheld thermometers to detect the temperature of any traveler arriving into the country.

The Health Department has also requested support from the South African Military Health Services to boost manpower at the various ports of entry where additional support is needed.

