Left Menu
Development News Edition

No coronavirus in TN; 242 from China under govt gaze: Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pudukottai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 19:32 IST
No coronavirus in TN; 242 from China under govt gaze: Minister

No coronavirus in TN; 242 from China under govt gaze: Minister Pudukottai/Chennai, Jan 31 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Friday asserted that there was no case of coronavirus in the state and said 242 people who returned from infection hit China were being monitored. A day after he said 78 people who had arrived from the dragon nation were under 'house quarantine,' he told reporters at Pudukottai that the number of returnees has climbed to 242.

"As of today, 242 have arrived from China and the Public Health Department is in direct touch with all of them. They are all normal. There is no case of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu," he said. Such returnees were being monitored and were under home quarantine, he noted.

As regards a techie who recently returned to his native place in Tiruvannamalai district from China, there was no manifestation of any cornavirus symptom in him, he said. Hence, there was no need as of now to take the software engineer's blood sample to check if he had contracted the infection and similar was the status of a student who has come back to Krishnagiri district, he pointed out.

The minister asked people not to panic and wanted them to take precautions like washing their hands and ensuring personal hygiene since the pathogen may spread through airborne droplets. Besides, a woman has tested positive for the virus in neighbouring Kerala, he noted.

The Dean, Madras Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, R Jayanthi, told reporters in Chennai that a 40-year-old woman who returned from China last night has been admitted in the isolation ward for observation though she was found to be normal. The lady was referred to the RGGGH by a government facility in suburban Chennai after she had gone there with "very mild fever." Examination by a team of experts, however, found that she was very normal and did not exhibit any symptom of the virus.

The top hospital authority said that the woman has been admitted for "only observation." To a question, she said the city would soon get a coronavirus testing facility. People were being sensitised through IEC (Information, Education and Communication) materials like flyers and brochures about the infection that originated from China and precautionary measures that were needed like hygiene,she said.

Apart from isolation wards, full body masks, triple layer masks for covering the nostrils and mouth, goggles to protect the eyes for health care professionals and the people were in place in adequate numbers, she said. The RGGGH, commonly known as GH in Chennai, is one of the biggest and oldest state-run hospitals in the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Russia dropping case against sisters who killed abusive dad: lawyer

Lawyers for three Russian sisters who killed their father after years of beatings and sexual abuse said Friday that prosecutors have asked that murder charges be dropped because they acted in self-defense. Krestina, Angelina and Maria Khach...

Indiabulls to exit realty space, merge projects with Embassy, Blackstone led co

As part of its move to exit the realty sector, Indiabulls Group will merge over dozen remaining assets of Indiabulls Real Estate IBREL with a new entity that will be led by Embassy Group and Blackstone in an all-stock deal. On Friday, IBREL...

Brazil names Guedes to run privatization drive after shakeup

Brazil put Economy Minister Paulo Guedes in charge of its drive to find investors to buy state assets, a presidential decree said on Friday, a day after the programs deputy head was fired due to a controversy over improper use of an Air For...

INSIGHT-Wars and viruses: Are robots less prone to panic?

Widely blamed for volatile flash crashes in currencies and equities, high-frequency algorithms may also be why shock global events, including the current coronavirus, seem to have lost their power to spook markets for any length of time.Whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020