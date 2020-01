BRIEF-U.S. CDC Issues Quarantine Order For Repatriated Individuals Due To Coronavirus Threat

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

* U.S. CDC SAYS HAS ISSUED QUARANTINE ORDER FOR ALL REPATRIATED INDIVIDUALS FROM CHINA IN CALIFORNIA DUE TO CORONAVIRUS THREAT - TELEBRIEFING

* U.S. CDC SAYS INDIVIDUALS TO BE QUARANTINED IN CALIFORNIA ARE COMING FROM THE EPICENTER OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN CHINA - TELEBRIEFING Source: CDC telebriefing

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.