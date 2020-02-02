Philippines reports first coronavirus fatality, second confirmed infection
The Philippines on Sunday announced its first fatality from the new coronavirus outbreak, a Chinese male from Wuhan in China. The Department of Health said there were now two confirmed cases of infections in the Philippines, including the 44-year-old Chinese who died on Feb. 1.
Over the course of the patient's admission, he developed severe pneumonia, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
