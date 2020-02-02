Left Menu
Google search trends reveal people confusing coronavirus with Corona beer

With the widespread outbreak of coronavirus in China's Wuhan city, people over the globe are confusing the deadly disease with the famous corona beer.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With the widespread outbreak of coronavirus in China's Wuhan city, people over the globe are confusing the deadly disease with the famous corona beer. According to Fox News, the latest Google trends statistics reflect that searches for "corona beer virus" have seen a considerable spike in the recent days.

This made it quite apparent that people are confusing between the coronavirus disease and the popular beer brand Corona. The eastern European nation of Estonia currently leads the pack for "corona beer virus" searches with marked surges seen across all the continents.

Fortunately, a gentleman named Realeboga Mashiane shined some light over this epidemic of ignorance by tweeting an image that clearly illustrated the difference between the two coronas. Now it is rather safe to say that you can peacefully enjoy your pint without worrying about dying from acute pneumonia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

