Bengal health dept hikes vigil along Indo-Nepal border amid coronavirus scare

Amid the increasing coronavirus threat, the West Bengal state health department has started screening people entering into India through all the major entry/exit points along the Indo-Nepal border in Darjeeling district.

  ANI
  • |
  Siliguri (West Bengal)
  • |
  Updated: 03-02-2020 20:56 IST
  • |
  Created: 03-02-2020 20:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Notice boards have been put up asking travellers who had recently visited Wuhan in China to report to the airport authorities, Bagdogra Airport Director Subramani P said. According to Darjeeling Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Pralay Acharya, the health department would "immediately" start surveillance at the three points to check people crossing the borders, while display boards would also be put up at those places.

"We have an isolation ward at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH). Necessary arrangements have been made to have the infrastructure ready there. We are monitoring the situation," Dr Acharya said. Joshna Mandal, a healthcare worker posted at Panitanki Indo-Nepal border said that authorities are alerting the people coming in from Nepal about the coronavirus threat and its symptoms.

"We are trying to make people aware who are basically coming from Nepal regarding the symptoms of coronavirus besides collecting the data of the travellers," Mandal said.The death toll from the newly-identified strain of the virus in China has gone up to 360, even at least 102 deaths were announced in Wuhan in Hubei province where the outbreak first began. In India, three cases have been confirmed of coronavirus infection, all in Kerala, who are being treated in isolation wards at different hospitals. The patients had a history of travelling to China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

