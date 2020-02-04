Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shift workers at higher risk for heart disease, type 2 diabetes: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 15:54 IST
Shift workers at higher risk for heart disease, type 2 diabetes: Study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shift workers are at a significantly higher risk of sleep disorders and metabolic syndrome, which increases a person's risk for heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes, according to a review of studies led by an Indian origin researcher. The study, published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association, noted that the risks increase even more for those who work irregular or rotating shifts.

"The strength of our economy and safety of our society depend heavily on night shift workers," said Kshma Kulkarni, from Touro University in the US, and lead study author of the study. "It is critical we address the health issues facing people in this line of work," Kulkarni said.

She said that shift workers are central to the travel, hospitality and e-commerce industries, as well as the 24-hour support needed from nurses, physicians, and first-responders, like police and firefighters. One study found 9 percent of night-shift nurses developed metabolic syndrome, compared to only 1.8 percent of day shift nurses, the researchers said.

Other studies have noted that risks gradually increase with accumulated years of shift work, they said. Working nights disrupt individuals' circadian rhythm, the body's internal clock responsible for neural and hormonal signaling, according to the researchers.

Once a person's circadian rhythm is desynchronized from their sleep/wake cycle, they will likely experience disturbances in hormonal levels, including increased cortisol, ghrelin and insulin, and decreased serotonin, among others, they explained. The cascade of hormonal changes is what prompts the development of metabolic disorders, and causes people to develop multiple chronic conditions, the researchers said.

Kulkarni recommends the first essential step for night shift workers is to establish consistent sleeping hours. Employers can help by eliminating rotating shifts that disrupt sleep patterns even further, she said.

They can also schedule shifts to start before midnight and last no more than 11 hours to help workers adjust, and stabilize their new circadian rhythm, according to Kulkarni. Exposure to light promotes wakefulness in general, so researchers recommend night shift workers increase their light exposure prior to and throughout their shifts.

Previous studies have shown shift workers are more likely to eat snacks higher in sugar and saturated fat while consuming less protein and vegetables, and more likely to skip meals. Kulkarni recommends shift workers exercise at a similar time each day, at least 5 hours before they go to bed.

They should incorporate aerobic exercise into their physical activity, as it has specifically been indicated to improve sleep quality. she said. "It's true that getting enough sleep, eating right and exercising are critical to everyone's health," said Kulkarni.

"However, the nature of shift work is so disorienting and discordant with those principles, we really need to help people in those jobs strategize ways to get what they need," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Russia sends Lavrov to Venezuela to 'counteract' U.S. sanctions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Venezuela on Friday in a show of support for President Nicolas Maduro, a socialist who Washington wants out of power. Russia has helped Maduro weather a political crisis as the United States...

Malaysian palm oil bosses urge action against 'toxic' environment groups

Malaysian palm oil industry officials on Tuesday urged the government to take action against environmental groups critical of the commodity, with one executive calling them toxic entities. The cultivation of palm oil, which is used in every...

BMC unveils Rs 33,441 cr budget for 2020-21;no change in taxes

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, which is the richest civic body in the country, on Tuesday unveiled its Budget for 2020-21 with the total outlay of Rs 33,441 crore, proposing a 5 per cent increase in fees for various licences wi...

Shaheen Bagh will be cleared once BJP comes to power: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday asserted that the process of clearing Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protest, will begin once the BJP comes to power after the February 8 Assembly polls. The statement comes days after Thakur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020