Left Menu
Development News Edition

2,421 people in Kerala under observation including 100 in quarantine facilities: Kerala Health Minister on coronavirus outbreak

In wake of coronavirus outbreak, a total of 2,421 people in Kerala have been put under observation including 100 people in quarantine facilities, state Health Minister KK Shailaja said here on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 21:53 IST
2,421 people in Kerala under observation including 100 in quarantine facilities: Kerala Health Minister on coronavirus outbreak
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja addressing a press conference on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In wake of coronavirus outbreak, a total of 2,421 people in Kerala have been put under observation including 100 people in quarantine facilities, state Health Minister KK Shailaja said here on Tuesday. "A total of 2,421 people have been put under observation including 100 people in quarantine facilities," said Sahilaja in a press conference here.

Quarantine is a restriction on the movement of people. The minister said that people who have returned from China should not go out of their homes for 28 days.

On Monday, Shailaja said the state government has declared coronavirus as a state disaster."Kerala today (Monday) declared the novel coronavirus as a state disaster. We want to strengthen our surveillance system and precautionary measures," she said."When we came to know that n-coronavirus is rampant in China, we put in place our own system to contain the virus. There are many students from Kerala in China. We expect that they will come back and the coronavirus may affect the state," she added.The minister further stated, "We have three positive cases of coronavirus so far. The samples had been sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing. We are calling back the health officers from leave and putting in place all measures to contain the effect of this virus".Shailaja had informed that the third case of coronavirus tested positive in Kasargod, Kerala.The virus originated in Wuhan in December and has since then spread to various parts around the world. China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

World has 'window of opportunity' to halt virus spread: WHO chief. (AFP)ZHZH

World has window of opportunity to halt virus spread WHO chief. AFPZHZH...

EU rejects Trump Mideast plan amid annexation concerns

The European Union on Tuesday rejected US President Donald Trumps proposal for securing peace in the Middle East and expressed concern about Israels plans to annex more Palestinian land. Trumps plan, which was unveiled last week, would fore...

Herbert Mensah elected as Board Chairman and President of Ghana Rugby

The Ghana Rugby Football Union Ghana Rugby Ghana.Rugby has elected new Officers and Board Members at their just ended Special General Meeting SGM held in Osu, Accra.Mr. Herbert Mensah was elected unopposed as President of Ghana Rugby and wa...

German court rules medieval anti-Semitic sculpture can stay on church

A German court on Tuesday ruled a 700-year-old anti-Semitic sculpture could stay on the exterior of a church in the city of Wittenberg, dismissing a claim by a member of the local Jewish community that it was defamatory and should be remove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020