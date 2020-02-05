Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two more planes evacuate Americans from virus-hit Wuhan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 10:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 10:37 IST
Two more planes evacuate Americans from virus-hit Wuhan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United States evacuated more than 300 more people on two new flights out of Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the fast-spreading new coronavirus, the State Department has said. The two flights left Wuhan on Tuesday US time after the passengers were screened, a State Department official said on Tuesday.

The official said that the United States has now brought home more than 500 passengers on three fights. A first flight, with 195 Americans on board, left Wuhan last week and landed in California. The United States is preparing one or two additional planes to evacuate Americans on Thursday, after which it does not intend further flights, the official said.

The United States has been placing passengers under mandatory quarantine, the first time that the federal government has taken such a major step since the 1960s. As stated in a travel advisory issued last week, "US citizens currently in China should attempt to depart by commercial means," the official said.

The United States has offered seats on the government planes as they becomes available, with the US citizens asked to reimburse the government. Washington declared a public health emergency over the pathogen and has banned the entry of foreign nationals who have traveled to China, where 490 people have died.

Eleven cases of infection have been confirmed in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

The government has assured that Indian people will have no issues in respect of CAA: Rajinikanth

The government has assured that Indian people will have no issues in respect of CAA Rajinikanth....

Militants open fire on security forces in Shalteng area outside Srinagar: Police.

Militants open fire on security forces in Shalteng area outside Srinagar Police....

Expect BJP members also to read Hanuman Chalisa: Arvind Kejriwal

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mocked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for chanting Hanuman Chalisa, the latter said that he expects people in BJP also to do the same. Replying to a question on his reciting the Hanuman Cha...

How will Muslims who chose to stay back in India following partition be sent out of the country? asks Rajinikanth

How will Muslims who chose to stay back in India following partition be sent out of the country asks Rajinikanth....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020